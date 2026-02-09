UAE Imam Saved From Paralysis After Fall Doctors Warn Against Ignoring Back Pain

PUBLISHED: Mon 9 Feb 2026, 11:49 AM



Early action can be the difference between walking again and a lifetime of disability, medical expert says

A 49-year-old imam narrowly avoided paralysis after suffering a serious spinal injury in a fall, with doctors warning against delays in seeking medical help in such instances.

Abdul Alchahazie, a Syrian national and a long-term UAE resident who serves at a mosque in Ras Al Khaimah, was rushed to RAK Hospital after falling from a height of nearly three metres. He complained of intense pain in the middle-to-lower part of his back, along with increasing numbness in his lower body.

Scans conducted the same night showed that one of the vertebrae in his spine had been severely crushed and had become unstable, with bone fragments pressing against the spinal cord and nearby nerves, placing him at high risk of permanent neurological damage.

“In spine injuries, we follow a simple but vital principle - time is spine,” said Dr Adnan Shariq, Consultant Neurosurgeon at RAK Hospital.“When the spinal cord is under pressure, delaying treatment can result in irreversible loss of movement or sensation. Early action can make the difference between walking again and a lifetime of disability.”

The patient was stabilised to prevent further movement of the fractured vertebra and underwent urgent minimally invasive surgery to relieve pressure on the spinal cord and secure the spine using screws and rods.

Severe back pain after a fall should never be ignored, doctors said, as it can be an early sign of a serious spinal injury that may lead to permanent paralysis if treatment is delayed.

Doctors said early intervention played a critical role in Alchahazie's recovery. He was mobilised under physiotherapy soon after the procedure and, within a week, was discharged walking independently without neurological deficits.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), more than 15 million people globally are living with spinal cord injuries, most of which are caused by trauma and are therefore preventable. Falls and road traffic accidents remain the leading causes, followed by violence and work- or sports-related injuries.

Medical professionals warn that attempting to walk after a fall, delaying medical care, or moving improperly can worsen spinal injuries within minutes. Severe back pain accompanied by numbness, weakness, or difficulty moving should be treated as an emergency.

According to specialists, the first 24 hours after a suspected spinal injury are often the most critical, as prolonged pressure on the spinal cord increases the risk of permanent complications, including paralysis, loss of sensation, or bladder and bowel problems.

After a fall or accident, patients should remain still and allow trained emergency responders to stabilise and transport them safely, rather than attempting to move on their own.

Doctors said rapid diagnosis, coordinated emergency care, and timely surgery can make the difference between full recovery and lifelong disability.



