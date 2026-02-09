Global Award Recognises Role Of QF's DIFI In Strengthening Role Of Family

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: An international award recognising those at the forefront of promoting, protecting, and strengthening the role of the family has been presented to Executive Director of Doha International Family Institute, a member of Qatar Foundation, Dr. Sharifa Noaman Al-Emadi (pictured).

Dr. Al-Emadi received the Stand with the Family Award from Family Watch International in recognition of her leadership and international advocacy efforts, and those of Doha International Family Institute (DIFI), in placing the family at the heart of societal development, advocating for family-centered policies, and promoting family wellbeing and cohesion.

The award reflects DIFI's leading national and international role in integrating scientific evidence into policymaking and advocacy concerning families, its success in forging collaborations that support families across the Arab-Islamic world, and its contribution to positioning Qatar as an exemplar of how governmental and non-governmental organizations can intertwine on the development of family policy.

It was presented to Dr. Al-Emadi during Family Watch International's 15th Global Family Policy Forum, held under the theme 'Protecting Women and Children by Strengthening the Family' in Phoenix, US. The forum is a platform for dialogue on strengthening the family on a national and global level, and ensuring family-centered topics are part of policy discussions relating to social development.

“This recognition reflects our ongoing efforts to place the family at the heart of policy development,” said Dr. Al-Emadi.

“This award acknowledges a model that promotes evidence-based policymaking and effective advocacy. At DIFI, we carry forward the vision of strengthening families as the foundation of cohesive and resilient societies.

“Through our national, regional, and international engagement, we remain committed to advancing family-centered policies that enhance wellbeing, stability, and social progress worldwide, guided by our belief that when the family is strong, the nation is strong.”