Winter Tale Int'l Music Festival Wraps Up In Gabala

The 2nd Winter Tale International Music Festival, held in Gabala under the auspices of the Baku Music Academy and supported by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry and "Gilan", has come to a close, Azernews reports.

This year's festival once again united music lovers in the region, continuing the tradition of the Gabala International Music Festival, which has been held annually since 2009.

Launched on February 5, the festival brought a vibrant array of programs to the Heydar Aliyev Congress Center in Gabala. The audience was treated to vocal and chamber instrumental evenings, solo performances, a concert by a young pianist with autism, and a chamber music evening titled "Baku–Naples: A Musical Bridge," symbolizing the friendship between Azerbaijan and Italy. The event succeeded in turning the spotlight back on Gabala during the cold winter days, reinforcing the city's status as a cultural hub.

On the evening of February 8, the Heydar Aliyev Congress Center hosted the grand closing ceremony and final concert of the 2nd Winter Tale International Music Festival. Leyla Aliyeva, representatives of the festival's organizing bodies, renowned musicians, music enthusiasts and guests of the city attended the event.

The closing concert featured a flamenco-jazz music night titled "Azerbaijan–Spain: Two Countries, One Music," during which Azerbaijani folk songs, flamenco-jazz, and mugham improvisations were performed. Invited artists and dancers from Spain took to the stage, bringing the evening to life with passionate rhythm and movement.

Before the concert began, a brief introduction was given about the participating Spanish and Azerbaijani musicians. It was noted that the world-renowned flamenco pianist and composer Andrés Barrios received classical music education and has a deep understanding of jazz. His eclectic and innovative style stands out as a bold and modern expression of 21st-century flamenco, skillfully blending various global music genres.

The Azerbaijani musician featured in the concert, tar player Ibrahim Babayev, is known for his distinctive experimental approach. He builds on mugham traditions while integrating elements of electronic and contemporary music. Pianist Nicat Aslanov, meanwhile, is recognized for a creative style that synthesizes mugham, ethno-jazz and modern jazz.

During the concert, Andrés Barrios performed pieces including "Ecdysis," "Meraki," "Noche Andaluza," "Seville," "La Colombiana," as well as traditional Spanish folk songs.

Flamenco dance compositions presented by Spanish dancers Cristina Cazorla and Javier Moreno, as well as mugham and flamenco improvisations performed by tar player Ibrahim Babayev together with pianist Andrés Barrios, delighted the audience. The traditional folk song "Yayliq" also received warm applause.

The final concert also featured a solo performance and flamenco improvisations by the renowned Azerbaijani pianist and jazz composer Nicat Aslanov, accompanied by his jazz trio members Fuad Jafar (bass guitar) and Hasan Bilalov (percussion).

Thus, the 2nd Winter Tale International Music Festival in Gabala, organized by the Baku Music Academy with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry and "Gilan," concluded on a joyful note, leaving behind an unforgettable musical impression.