403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Mali Forces Neutralize Dozens in Multi-Front Terror Campaign
(MENAFN) Mali's military eliminated several dozen suspected terrorists in synchronized strikes west of Segou, the General Staff of the Armed Forces announced Sunday.
The offensive unfolded after intelligence-gathering missions on February 7 traced an armed faction to forested terrain west of the central city, where fighters sought cover. Approximately 15 individuals were successfully engaged and eliminated in the initial assault, military officials reported.
A subsequent operation targeted roughly 10 suspected insurgents attempting to navigate the Niger River's left bank via canoe, destroying both personnel and supply infrastructure in the waterborne assault west of Segou.
Troops detected and eliminated an additional group of approximately 10 suspected militants traveling by motorcycle in the same zone during follow-up operations.
Military leadership vowed sustained nationwide counterinsurgency efforts. "The coordinated search and neutralisation operations against terrorists are continuing across the entire territory," the chief of the General Staff declared.
Mali has confronted relentless security challenges for over ten years, with violence concentrated in central and northern territories. Armed factions affiliated with militant networks and regional rivalries have launched repeated assaults on government forces and civilian populations.
Authorities routinely publicize anti-terrorism campaigns as part of broader initiatives to reclaim territorial authority and suppress militant activity, particularly surrounding strategic population hubs and the Niger River transit corridor.
The offensive unfolded after intelligence-gathering missions on February 7 traced an armed faction to forested terrain west of the central city, where fighters sought cover. Approximately 15 individuals were successfully engaged and eliminated in the initial assault, military officials reported.
A subsequent operation targeted roughly 10 suspected insurgents attempting to navigate the Niger River's left bank via canoe, destroying both personnel and supply infrastructure in the waterborne assault west of Segou.
Troops detected and eliminated an additional group of approximately 10 suspected militants traveling by motorcycle in the same zone during follow-up operations.
Military leadership vowed sustained nationwide counterinsurgency efforts. "The coordinated search and neutralisation operations against terrorists are continuing across the entire territory," the chief of the General Staff declared.
Mali has confronted relentless security challenges for over ten years, with violence concentrated in central and northern territories. Armed factions affiliated with militant networks and regional rivalries have launched repeated assaults on government forces and civilian populations.
Authorities routinely publicize anti-terrorism campaigns as part of broader initiatives to reclaim territorial authority and suppress militant activity, particularly surrounding strategic population hubs and the Niger River transit corridor.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment