Russia Praises Oman Mediation Efforts as Iran-US Nuclear Talks Resume
(MENAFN) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov engaged in diplomatic discussions Sunday regarding Iran's escalating crisis during a telephone conversation with Omani counterpart Badr Albusaidi.
The high-level exchange followed Friday's mediation session between Tehran and Washington hosted in Muscat, which took place amid weeks of mounting regional friction sparked by US naval deployments in Persian Gulf waters adjacent to Iranian territory, the Foreign Ministry announced.
Both ministers endorsed advancing the diplomatic track toward mutually satisfactory resolutions through sustained dialogue.
"Sergey Lavrov highly praised the efforts of the Sultanate of Oman's leadership in this regard," the statement said.
The Oman-brokered indirect negotiations between Iran and the United States addressing Tehran's nuclear program concluded Friday, though additional rounds remain under consideration for the coming days.
