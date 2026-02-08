Rebecca Van Amber

Senior Lecturer in Fashion & Textiles, RMIT University

Dr. Van Amber's expertise lies in textile and apparel sustainability, research and development, and the design of test methods and experiments for textiles and apparel. A significant milestone in her career was her involvement in the "Denim Dyed Denim" project at Deakin University, which won the 2017 H & M Foundation's Global Change Award. This innovative project aimed to tackle textile waste by creating coloured powder from old jeans, which was then used as a pigment to print and colour new fabrics. This achievement underscores her ability to develop creative solutions to pressing environmental issues in the fashion industry.

Currently, Dr. Van Amber is a Senior Lecturer at RMIT University's School of Fashion and Textiles. She has played a pivotal role in developing and launching the Bachelor of Fashion and Textiles (Sustainable Innovation) degree. This program is designed to prepare graduates for emerging roles in the fashion and textiles industry, focusing on sustainability at a critical time of climate change, textile waste, and unethical practices.

Dr. Van Amber's academic journey began at the University of Otago in Dunedin, New Zealand, where she completed her PhD and Masters of Consumer and Applied Sciences in Clothing and Textile Sciences. Her research during this period focused on the properties of socks and sock fabrics, as well as protein fibres such as silk and wool. This foundational work laid the groundwork for her future contributions to textile science and sustainability.

2014 University of Otago, PhD/Clothing and Textiles Sciences

