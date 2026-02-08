'America's Got Talent' Star Talks About His Golden Buzzer Moment With Sofia Vergara

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Grammy-nominated blues guitarist, songwriter and vocalist Steve Ray Ladson is not interested in staying within musical boundaries. Known for creating his own genre - Blackgrass Brothercana - the South Carolina native blends bluegrass and Americana with soul, funk, R&B, hip-hop and rock 'n' roll, bringing traditional instruments like the banjo and dobro into contemporary territory.

During his recent visit to Dubai, Ladson sat down with Khaleej Times to reflect on his journey - from growing up in a small rural town to touring with Grammy-winning acts such as The Blind Boys of Alabama and Robert Randolph and the Family Band, and earning a career-defining Golden Buzzer from Sofia Vergara on America's Got Talent. He also spoke about the influence of his Southern roots, his love for multi-instrumentalism, and his plans to fuse the banjo with Middle Eastern sounds like the oud and sitar as he expands his musical footprint in the region.

What inspired you to create your unique genre, Blackgrass Brothercana, which blends bluegrass, country, R&B, and soul?

Inspiration behind Blackgrass Brothercana came from wanting to introduce the banjo and bottleneck dobro to the younger generation in a way that they can understand and like it. So I thought of taking bluegrass and Americana style and infusing it with soul, funk, hip hop, rnb and rock n roll. Gives it a different feeling.

You've had an impressive career, touring with Grammy-winning artists like the Blind Boys of Alabama and Robert Randolph and the Family Band. How have these experiences shaped your music?

Touring with the Blind Boys Of Alabama And Robert Randolph has broadened my horizons. They have both taken me places I would have never been, and they've shown me things I would have never seen. I learned how to relate, sing, and communicate with other cultures. They introduced me to a world of music that I was not a part of, coming from Hopkins, South Carolina, and it allowed me to be able to spread what they showed me to my people and inspire them to strive for greatness and success, and to know that it is possible to make it out of small rural areas.

Your performance on America's Got Talent really showcased your talent. How was the experience? Also, what was going through your mind when you received the Golden Buzzer from Sofia Vergara?

AGT was an experience I will never forget; it tremendously changed my life. I was completely shocked and excited when I got the golden buzzer. Sophia Vergara, arguably the most beautiful woman on the planet, is not easy to please and for her to love my song was also life-changing. I am forever grateful to her for the love she has shown me during my run on season 20.

You're a multi-instrumentalist, playing 10 different instruments. Which instrument do you enjoy playing the most and why?

Lead guitar was my first instrument and will always be my first love, but now, I love playing banjo the most. It hits different and inspires me every day. It's always something new, and I can play it and apply it to so many different styles of music which is amazing.

How do you think your South Carolina roots influence your songwriting?

South Carolina influenced my songwriting in many ways. Being from the country and down South is one way, but also the struggle of being in the South and not having access to many outlets also inspires you and gives you adrenaline and motivation to make something out of nothing.

What advice would you give to aspiring musicians looking to make it in the industry?

My advice to aspiring musicians is to never give up. You never know who's watching, and you could be right at the brink of success. It's never easy and will be a lot of ups and down but stay the course and keep pushing.

What keeps you motivated and inspired to create unique music?

Music keeps me inspired. I love to create and make people happy. When I perform or play for people, it gives me great joy to see them smile, relax and enjoy the moment. Music heals, and if I can play or sing something to help heal, then it motivates me to keep doing what I'm doing.

Any plans to perform in Dubai?

I plan to play Dubai a lot more this year. I am working with several artists here in the Middle East and creating new music, new sounds and implementing the banjo with the oud and sitar, so I'm excited for everyone to hear what I'm working on. I'll be playing the Palazzo Versace Hotel at Q's Bar as well as many other venues in Dubai. So stay tuned, the Kuntryboy will be comin to a place near you soon!



