Mullah Baradar Warns Against Hostile Intentions Towards Afghanistan

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, said that Afghanistan neither seeks to harm anyone nor accepts harm from anyone. However, he warned:“If someone harbors malicious intentions toward it, the country does not leave its debt unpaid. History bears witness that Afghanistan is not a soft morsel, but rather a Zaqqum tree (a cursed tree).”

Mullah Baradar made these remarks at the graduation ceremony of the 17th cohort of students at the Hazrat Muaz bin Jabal (RA) Military Academy of the National Defense University today (Sunday), according to a statement from his office.

In his speech, he congratulated the graduates and urged them to use their education to firmly defend Islamic and Afghan values, as well as the country's system and homeland.

He also emphasized the importance of adopting piety and protecting the people of Afghanistan in the best possible manner.

He added:“Afghanistan neither wants to harm anyone nor accepts harm from anyone; but if someone has malicious intentions toward it, it does not leave its debt unpaid. History shows that this country is not a soft morsel, but a Zaqqum tree. It has choked the throats of long-standing empires, so new powers will never be able to digest it.”

Baradar called on all countries to engage with Afghanistan within the framework of the values and principles of the Islamic Emirate, adding that the energy and resources currently wasted on undermining one another would be better spent on mutual support and strengthening common ground.

He stressed that the policies of the Islamic Emirate are transparent and based on institutions founded on Islamic Sharia. Furthermore, he said the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) believes in regional and international partnerships and remains committed to engagement with all countries within the framework of its principles.

According to Baradar, safeguarding long-term political and economic interests requires countries to respect one another's values and sensitive boundaries.

He also announced that, in the coming days, full tax exemptions of one to five years will be offered to domestic and foreign investors, depending on the level of investment in new sectors.

These measures, he said, will not only support the development of new sectors but will also significantly contribute to Afghanistan's economic growth and self-sufficiency.

Baradar added that the Ministry of Commerce and Industry has been given strict instructions to expedite the land allocation process for small, medium, and large industries and provide them with the necessary facilities.

