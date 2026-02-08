Honesty On Wheels: BMTC Staff Return Bag With Worth Rs 10 Lakh Gold Lost By Woman On Bengaluru Bus (WATCH)

A Bengaluru woman recovered a bag containing gold jewellery worth nearly Rs 10 lakh after leaving it on a BMTC bus on January 31. She reported the loss to police. With quick coordination, conductor Ganga Poojari found the bag and returned it safely.

In a heartwarming incident that restored faith in honesty, a Bengaluru woman recovered a bag containing gold jewellery worth nearly Rs 10 lakh, thanks to the alertness and integrity of BMTC staff. The incident took place on January 31 and has since drawn wide praise for the public transport employees involved.

In a heartwarming incident that reaffirmed faith in human values, a #Bengaluru woman recovered a bag containing gold jewellery worth nearly ₹10 lakh, thanks to the honesty and alertness of #BMTC staff incident occurred on January 31, highlighting the crucial role of public... twitter/tvaAtPyV0i

- Hate Detector (@HateDetectors) February 8, 2026

What could have ended as a painful loss instead became a powerful reminder that honesty still exists in everyday life.

On Saturday afternoon around 12.30 pm, the woman boarded a BMTC bus from KR Market. She was reportedly travelling towards Kanakapura but had purchased a ticket only up to Basavanagudi, as she planned to change buses there.

The bus was heavily crowded due to the weekend rush and a large number of students travelling at the same time. In the rush to get down quickly at Basavanagudi, the woman accidentally left behind a bag kept near her seat.

Only after stepping off the bus did the woman realise that the bag was missing. The bag contained gold ornaments worth around Rs 10 lakh. Shocked and deeply distressed, she searched briefly but soon understood that the bus had already moved on.

Fearing the worst, she immediately approached the Basavanagudi police station and filed a complaint about the missing bag.

After receiving the complaint, police officers quickly contacted the BMTC central office. Details of the bus number, route, and timing were shared to trace the vehicle.

BMTC officials responded promptly. They identified the bus and contacted the concerned driver and conductor to check the vehicle carefully.

During a thorough inspection of the bus, conductor Ganga Poojari found a bag lying near the seat where the woman had been sitting. She secured it safely without opening it and informed officials. At that point, she did not know that the bag contained gold jewellery worth nearly Rs 10 lakh.

The bag was kept safely until the owner could be contacted.

The woman was later asked to come to the Padmanabhanagar Depot. There, in the presence of BMTC officials, conductor Ganga Poojari personally handed over the bag to her.

Overcome with emotion, the woman broke down in tears after receiving her belongings. Only later did the conductor learn about the high value of the jewellery, which left her shocked.

The honest actions of conductor Ganga Poojari and driver Govardhan have earned widespread appreciation. BMTC authorities also praised both staff members for their integrity, presence of mind, and commitment to passenger safety.

The incident stands as a strong reminder that trust and honesty still guide many who serve the public every day.