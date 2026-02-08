Airlines Urged To Disclose Carbon Impact Of Flights For UK Customers

Dhaka: Airlines and travel booking firms have been urged to provide UK customers with clear information about the environmental impact of their flights, as the United Kingdom Civil Aviation Authority (UK CAA) published new guidance aimed at improving transparency.

The regulator said airlines and ticket sellers should display estimates of carbon emissions for flights departing from or arriving at UK airports, allowing passengers to make more informed travel decisions at the time of booking.

According to the UK CAA, the guidance seeks to standardize emissions data that some airlines already publish and ensure it is presented in a consistent and comparable manner across platforms.

The authority said it would begin monitoring compliance with the guidance and may consider enforcement action after April 2027.

Under the framework, carbon emission estimates should reflect factors such as aircraft type, fuel consumption, and seat class, acknowledging that emissions per passenger vary depending on cabin configuration.

The regulator noted that similar environmental data is already commonly available in other transport sectors, including rail, and said a unified approach could support aviation's goal of achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

UK CAA director Tim Johnson said providing understandable and comparable emissions data would help passengers better assess the environmental cost of flying and encouraged all airlines selling tickets in the UK to adopt the guidance.

Industry response during a 2024 consultation was broadly supportive, though airlines raised concerns over accuracy, citing variables such as route changes, aircraft swaps, and fluctuating passenger loads.

Environmental campaign group Cagne welcomed the move but emphasized the need for simple and transparent communication, arguing consumers should clearly understand the scale of emissions produced per passenger per flight.

