Russia Launches More Than 3,000 Airborne Attack Assets Against Ukraine In One Week, Zelensky Says

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky reported it on Telegram.

“Russia launched more than 2,000 attack drones, 1,200 guided aerial bombs, and 116 missiles of various types at our cities and villages in just this past week,” he wrote.

The president stressed that almost every day the enemy strikes at energy facilities, logistics infrastructure, and residential buildings,“and this is happening even as diplomatic efforts for peace are ongoing.”

“The world must not turn a blind eye to Russian attacks. When there is no global response, the strikes become more frequent and increasingly brutal. This can be stopped through real support for Ukraine and our defense,” Zelensky stated.

The President of Ukraine stressed that missiles are needed for air defense systems and weapons for our soldiers, who are holding back this aggression every day.

At the same time, he noted that for diplomacy to work, constant pressure on Russia is needed.

“The price of this war for them must be so high that the war becomes untenable for the Russian Federation. Thank you to everyone who is working with us to protect lives and bring a just peace closer,” Zelensky added.

As reported by Ukrinform, after Russia's massive strike on Ukraine on the night of February 7, during which more than 400 drones and nearly 40 missiles were used, President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree to impose new sanctions against the Russian military-industrial complex and financial sect or.

Photo: Office of the President