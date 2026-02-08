403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Coal Mine Explosion in Meghalaya Kills Twenty-Seven
(MENAFN) The number of fatalities from a coal mine explosion in India’s Meghalaya state has climbed to 27, while efforts to locate any remaining victims are still underway.
According to reports, search and rescue teams are “continuing” their work at the blast site in the East Jaintia Hills area, where more bodies have been recovered in recent operations.
State authorities previously confirmed that the explosion occurred at an illegal coal mining site. The state’s chief minister said the administration has ordered a “comprehensive inquiry” to determine how the incident happened and who is responsible.
Law enforcement officials have opened a criminal case related to the blast and have taken two individuals into custody as part of the ongoing investigation.
According to reports, search and rescue teams are “continuing” their work at the blast site in the East Jaintia Hills area, where more bodies have been recovered in recent operations.
State authorities previously confirmed that the explosion occurred at an illegal coal mining site. The state’s chief minister said the administration has ordered a “comprehensive inquiry” to determine how the incident happened and who is responsible.
Law enforcement officials have opened a criminal case related to the blast and have taken two individuals into custody as part of the ongoing investigation.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment