Afghanistan Red Crescent Will Send 15 Heart Patients To India For Treatment

The Red Crescent Society has announced plans to send 15 patients suffering from serious heart defects to India for specialized treatment after years of delay.

Officials said the initiative will begin as a pilot program because treatment for complex heart conditions remains unavailable inside Afghanistan.

In the first phase, arrangements have been approved for three patients to travel soon, while preparations continue for the remaining patients requiring urgent care.

Twelve additional patients are expected to travel in the coming weeks as coordination with medical partners and travel arrangements are completed.

The organization said it aims to expand cooperation with international partners to improve access to essential and standard medical services for Afghan citizens.

Many Afghans suffering from complex illnesses often wait years for treatment abroad due to limited medical facilities and high treatment costs at home.

Health reports say shortages of advanced medical equipment and trained specialists continue to push thousands of families to seek healthcare services outside the country.

The planned transfer offers hope to critically ill patients, but experts stress long-term investment in Afghanistan's health sector remains urgently necessary.