BBC Reveals Sweeping Financial Cutbacks Amid Reputational Issues
(MENAFN) Britain's BBC has unveiled drastic financial cutbacks totaling approximately $800 million as the state-owned broadcaster grapples with a massive defamation case brought by US President Donald Trump and declining public trust.
The corporation informed employees Thursday of plans to slash 10% from its annual operating budget across three years, impacting all divisions including license fee-supported public broadcasting operations, media reported.
"In a rapidly changing media market, we continue to face substantial financial pressures," a BBC spokesperson stated, according to the outlet.
With last year's operating expenses exceeding $8 billion, the planned reductions represent roughly $800 million in savings—supplementing an existing $953 million austerity initiative, the newspaper indicated.
The network hemorrhages approximately $1.36 billion yearly as audiences migrate to streaming platforms. License purchases dropped by 300,000 British households last year, with overall licensing revenue plummeting 30% from 2010 to 2020. Despite subscriber losses, the annual fee climbs $7.50 to $245 starting April, tracking inflation rates.
Financial strains intensify amid reputational damage, including Trump's $10 billion defamation claim over deceptively edited footage from his January 6, 2021 remarks featured on the Panorama investigative program. A Florida judge scheduled a February 2027 trial Thursday, awaiting the BBC's dismissal motion. The controversy triggered resignations from director general Tim Davie and news chief Deborah Turness.
The broadcaster faces persistent bias accusations. Over 100 employees signed a November 2024 petition alleging pro-Israel slant in Gaza conflict reporting, demanding "consistently fair and accurate evidence-based journalism." Demonstrators at BBC headquarters condemned the organization for "whitewashing Israeli war crimes." The BBC rejected these allegations.
Separate scandals compound institutional troubles. Former anchor Huw Edwards received sentencing for possessing illicit images of minors, while presenter Gregg Wallace faced termination following sexual misconduct allegations.
