Japan Elections Exit Poll Results: When Will Voting Results Be Announced? Who Is Projected To Win? All You Need To Know

MENAFN - Live Mint) Japan is voting in their early snap elections on Sunday, in which members to 465 seats in the country's House of Representatives will be chosen.

The House of Representatives is the lower house of the country's National Diet.

The elections are being held four months after Sanae Takaichi took over as Japan's Prime Minister. Her premiership began once she won the presidential elections of the Democratic Party and became the chief of the Liberal Democratic Party–Ishin coalition.

Exit polls:

All exit polls have predicted a decisive victory for the LDP-Ishin alliance. The Japanese public broadcaster NHK's opinion poll predicts 302-366 seats for Takaichi's alliance. The opposition are projected to get 73-167 seats.

Date of results:

Voting for the Japan general elections will end at 8 pm (local time) on Sunday, while results will be announced at around noon on Monday, 9 February, as per the country's Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more updates.