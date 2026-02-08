BJP President Nitin Nabin Launches 500 DTC E-Buses, Flays AAP Govt For Failure

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Feb 8 (IANS) Calling Team Rekha Gupta as a result-oriented government, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Nitin Nabin, on Sunday, launched 500 electric buses, hitting out at the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government for issuing misleading advertisements but failing in carrying out development on the ground.

Speaking at the launch event at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan, coinciding with the first anniversary of the BJP government in Delhi, BJP President Nabin said, "It is the dream of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that Delhi be established as a 'Developed Delhi' with comprehensive development, modern infrastructure, and better citizen facilities, and under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta."

"This dream is today visibly coming to fruition through various developmental initiatives," he said, hitting out at the previous AAP government for making false promises with people.

"Their (AAP) lies and falsehoods have created problems for Delhi residents. They used to put up large hoardings and organise grand events but their development remained confined to paper only," the BJP President said.

He added that the massive mandate in favour of the BJP in Delhi has also raised public expectations in terms of delivery of promises.

"I am confident that CM Rekha Gupta will prove itself as a result-oriented government," he said.

Pointing to the launch of e-buses as a big step to tackle air pollution, BJP President Nabin said the popularisation of public transport by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta is the surest step to counter vehicular pollution.

Taking to social media platform X, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said, "Today, on the occasion of the auspicious launch of 500 electric buses in Delhi, the affection and encouragement received from the National President of the Bharatiya Janata Party, @NitinNabinji, is extremely inspiring for us."

"His trust gives us the strength to continue serving Delhi with dedication and humility. This appreciation from the top leadership makes us conscious of our responsibilities and inspires us to perform even better in the future. Heartfelt gratitude to the National President for boosting our enthusiasm," she said.