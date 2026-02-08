Delhi CM Approves ₹1,200 Crore Grant For DTC Employees And Pensioners

The Chief Minister of Delhi, Rekha Gupta, has approved a grant of ₹1,200 crore for the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC), providing major relief to thousands of serving employees and pensioners, while also strengthening technology-driven initiatives to improve traffic management and urban mobility in the Capital. Out of the total allocation released by the Finance Department, ₹1,100 crore has been earmarked for payment of salaries, pensions and other statutory dues of DTC employees and pensioners. The remaining ₹100 crore has been allocated to transport modernisation and the adoption of advanced technologies to ensure smoother traffic flow and promote sustainable mobility, according to a release.

Commitment to Employee Welfare

Speaking on the decision, the Chief Minister said that the grant reflects the government's commitment to the dignity and financial security of DTC employees and pensioners. She stated that DTC employees work tirelessly in all conditions to keep Delhi moving, and the government has ensured that senior pensioners and serving staff never have to wait for their rightful dues.

The Chief Minister said that DTC and its workforce are the lifeline of Delhi's public transport system. Timely payment of salaries and pensions will provide financial stability to employees and their families and reinforce confidence in the system.

Funds for Transport Modernisation and Technology

In addition to employee welfare, the Chief Minister informed that ₹100 crore has been allocated for two key strategic initiatives. These include the implementation of an Advanced Traffic System (ATS) to improve traffic flow through modern technology and the development of commercial electric vehicle charging infrastructure under the Scheme for Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI).

A Vision for a Modern, Pollution-Free Delhi

Reiterating the government's long-term vision, the Chief Minister said that these initiatives align with the objective of making Delhi a technology-driven, pollution-free city with safe, efficient and world-class public transport facilities, the release noted.

She further emphasised that DTC is not merely a fleet of buses, but a system that enables the daily lives of millions of citizens. The government remains committed to strengthening this system while upholding the welfare and dignity of its employees and pensioners. (ANI)

