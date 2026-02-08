BJP's First Anniversary: Delhi Gets 500 E-Buses, Panipat Service

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, along with Transport Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh, PWD Minister Parvesh Verma and BJP National President Nitin Nabin, flagged off around 500 electric buses and the Delhi-Panipat bus service on Sunday to mark the BJP-led government's first year in office.

CM Gupta: People of Delhi Ended Years of Neglect

Addressing a gathering, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said that the people of Delhi ended years of neglect in development by electing the BJP government. "For eleven years, Delhi lagged behind in development. The hopes and aspirations of the people of Delhi withered away. Delhi stopped dreaming of development. The people of Delhi were left yearning for basic amenities like water, sewage, and healthcare. But in the 2025 assembly elections, the people of Delhi gave a befitting reply to those who claimed to be the masters of Delhi," CM Gupta said.

"Arrogant Kejriwal used to say, 'You will have to be reborn to defeat me.' But the people of Delhi, in this very lifetime, in this very Ramlila Maidan, changed the atmosphere of Delhi by forming the BJP government. The people of Delhi showed that if they can elevate someone to a position of power with love and affection, they also know how to bring them down," he said.

Govt Fulfilling Promises: Transport Minister

Further, Transport Minister Pankaj Singh said the BJP government is fulfilling its promises as it completed one year in office, announcing the introduction of 500 electric buses and improved connectivity between Delhi and Panipat. Speaking to ANI, Singh said, "It is a matter of great joy that today marks one year since our government came into power, and it was on this very day that I became an MLA. Even more gratifying is that we are continuing to fulfil the promises we made to the people of Delhi. Today, we have introduced 500 electric buses for the people of Delhi. We are also increasing connectivity between Delhi and Panipat. So, I am happy that our work is progressing day by day."

E-Buses to Tackle Air Pollution

BJP MLA Anil Goyal, who was also present on this occasion, said the inauguration of 500 electric buses aims to improve Delhi's environment and tackle air pollution. Goyal said, "This celebration is for Delhi and to fix Delhi's environment. To fix the polluted air of Delhi, today, 500 EV buses are being inaugurated by the BJP National President. I thank Chief Minister Rekha Gutpa, Minister Pankaj Singh, and our whole team."

