403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
UK Starmer Under Fire Over Epstein-Linked Envoy
(MENAFN) British Prime Minister Keir Starmer confronts an internal party crisis following inadequate background checks on Peter Mandelson, his appointed ambassador to Washington, whose financial connections to deceased sex criminal Jeffrey Epstein have ignited widespread condemnation. A Labour legislator declared Starmer "toast."
The firestorm surrounds Starmer's selection of Mandelson, a former Labour parliamentarian, for the U.S. diplomatic post despite allegations the nominee accepted $75,000 from Epstein. While Mandelson claims no recollection of such payments, Starmer asserted he "was lied to" regarding clearance protocols.
That justification has intensified fury within Labour ranks. Media reports party legislators privately pressing senior officials—including Angela Rayner, the former deputy prime minister, and Health Secretary Wes Streeting—to prepare a leadership challenge. One cabinet member characterized the situation as "existential" for Starmer.
Evaluating the prime minister's political survival, an anonymous Labour parliamentarian told the BBC he was "toast." Television personality Piers Morgan reinforced that assessment, stating it was "just a question now of whether the whole government falls too."
"He [Starmer] is like a wounded wildebeest: fatally wounded but determined to show how strong he is knowing full well the end is nigh," another legislator informed the BBC.
Harriet Harman, former Labour deputy leader, charged Starmer's responses made him look "weak, naive and gullible."
Labour MP Neil Duncan-Jordan cited a "loss of trust and confidence in the № 10 operation" and identified Chief of Staff Morgan McSweeney as "clearly part of the problem," with multiple outlets reporting widespread demands for his departure.
Opposition forces have weaponized the controversy. Conservative spokesperson Alicia Kearns accused Starmer of an "abject lack of integrity," labeling his justification "morally bankrupt."
Media claims Angela Rayner informed confidants she stands "ready" to mount a leadership bid.
A YouGov poll released Thursday revealed 50% of participants believe Starmer should resign and face replacement, versus 24% supporting his continuation. His public standing has already suffered from discontent over elevated immigration figures and divisive governmental initiatives.
The firestorm surrounds Starmer's selection of Mandelson, a former Labour parliamentarian, for the U.S. diplomatic post despite allegations the nominee accepted $75,000 from Epstein. While Mandelson claims no recollection of such payments, Starmer asserted he "was lied to" regarding clearance protocols.
That justification has intensified fury within Labour ranks. Media reports party legislators privately pressing senior officials—including Angela Rayner, the former deputy prime minister, and Health Secretary Wes Streeting—to prepare a leadership challenge. One cabinet member characterized the situation as "existential" for Starmer.
Evaluating the prime minister's political survival, an anonymous Labour parliamentarian told the BBC he was "toast." Television personality Piers Morgan reinforced that assessment, stating it was "just a question now of whether the whole government falls too."
"He [Starmer] is like a wounded wildebeest: fatally wounded but determined to show how strong he is knowing full well the end is nigh," another legislator informed the BBC.
Harriet Harman, former Labour deputy leader, charged Starmer's responses made him look "weak, naive and gullible."
Labour MP Neil Duncan-Jordan cited a "loss of trust and confidence in the № 10 operation" and identified Chief of Staff Morgan McSweeney as "clearly part of the problem," with multiple outlets reporting widespread demands for his departure.
Opposition forces have weaponized the controversy. Conservative spokesperson Alicia Kearns accused Starmer of an "abject lack of integrity," labeling his justification "morally bankrupt."
Media claims Angela Rayner informed confidants she stands "ready" to mount a leadership bid.
A YouGov poll released Thursday revealed 50% of participants believe Starmer should resign and face replacement, versus 24% supporting his continuation. His public standing has already suffered from discontent over elevated immigration figures and divisive governmental initiatives.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment