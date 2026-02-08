'Qatar Positioned As Key Regional Trade Hub'

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Joel Johnson | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar's role as a strategic trade partner between Europe, Asia, and Africa is strengthening, an official said, highlighting opportunities for expanded distribution and logistics cooperation as geopolitical shifts reshape global commerce.

Dr. Tobias Meyer, CEO of DHL Group, emphasised Qatar's growing significance as a hub for international trade during remarks on the sidelines of a visit last week by German Chancellor H E Friedrich Merz.

“We have been here in Qatar for many years, and we have a significant presence here,” Dr. Meyer told The Peninsula in an exclusive interview. He noted that the ongoing commitments to expand and invest will boost Qatar's economy.“We like to be here, participate in the growth of the country and the region, and we are now looking forward to deepening several of the relationships that we have here,” Dr. Meyer said.

He emphasised the country's evolving role in global trade dynamics, pointing to the GCC as“increasingly important” for trading partners not only in Europe but also in China, with the region serving as a gateway into African markets.

“What we do see is that the GCC and also Qatar have a bigger role to play as trading partners,” he said.“We see in the region a significant build-up of regional distribution capacity to distribute a product not only here in the Middle East, but also in Africa.”

The CEO reaffirmed opportunities for growth in specialised distribution sectors, including life sciences, healthcare, temperature‐controlled logistics, and spare parts for the energy and technology industries. These were identified as areas with“much growth potential here in Qatar and in the GCC countries overall.”

Qatar's expanding infrastructure is also attracting investment, as Dr. Meyer referenced recent developments, like the new gateway facility at Doha's airport, which he described as part of broader efforts to enhance the country's trade and logistics landscape.

“We already have significantly invested here,” he said.“What we really look forward to is an intensified trade relationship between the region and between Qatar and Germany.” Dr. Meyer also underscored the strength of existing collaborations between Qatari and international partners, remarking on productive working relationships and mutual respect.

The industry leader further added that“Both sides appreciate the friendliness of the relationship and the reliability that we want to bring. Being part of that expanding relationship is what we are looking forward to.” During the past week, Qatari and German officials explored avenues for deeper cooperation in trade, logistics, and regional distribution networks, reflecting Qatar's aspirations to strengthen its position as a global business hub.