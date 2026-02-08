403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Erdogan, Jordan's King Hold Talks on Regional Developments
(MENAFN) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan convened with Jordan's King Abdullah II in Istanbul on Saturday as Middle East tensions continue to escalate.
The bilateral summit began with private discussions between the two leaders at the Turkish presidency's working headquarters, subsequently expanding to include delegations from both nations.
According to Türkiye's Directorate of Communications, the agenda encompassed strengthening bilateral ties, analyzing regional developments, and exploring initiatives to promote stability across the region.
Both leaders exchanged assessments regarding the situation in the Gaza Strip and progress on implementing the peace plan's second phase, a news agency reported, citing informed sources. The discussions highlighted maintaining ceasefire conditions, denouncing continued Israeli violations, underscoring the critical need for uninterrupted humanitarian assistance, and opposing all efforts to forcibly relocate Palestinians.
The high-level meeting reflects intensified efforts by both governments to strengthen collaboration on pressing regional emergencies and humanitarian crises—spanning the Gaza conflict as well as escalating friction involving Iran and the United States.
The bilateral summit began with private discussions between the two leaders at the Turkish presidency's working headquarters, subsequently expanding to include delegations from both nations.
According to Türkiye's Directorate of Communications, the agenda encompassed strengthening bilateral ties, analyzing regional developments, and exploring initiatives to promote stability across the region.
Both leaders exchanged assessments regarding the situation in the Gaza Strip and progress on implementing the peace plan's second phase, a news agency reported, citing informed sources. The discussions highlighted maintaining ceasefire conditions, denouncing continued Israeli violations, underscoring the critical need for uninterrupted humanitarian assistance, and opposing all efforts to forcibly relocate Palestinians.
The high-level meeting reflects intensified efforts by both governments to strengthen collaboration on pressing regional emergencies and humanitarian crises—spanning the Gaza conflict as well as escalating friction involving Iran and the United States.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment