Job Opening In Panama With UNICEF - Private Sector Fundraising Associate GS-7 Panama City Panama

UNICEF works in over 190 countries and territories to save children's lives, defend their rights, and help them fulfill their potential, from early childhood through adolescence. At UNICE, we are committed, passionate, and proud of what we do. Promoting the rights of every child is not just a job – it is a calling. UNICEF is a place where careers are built, we offer our staff diverse opportunities for personal and professional development that will help them develop a fulfilling career while delivering on a rewarding mission. We pride ourselves on a culture that helps staff thrive, coupled with an attractive compensation and benefits package.

Visit our website to learn more about what we do at UNICEF.

For Every Child, a Champion

The fundamental mission of UNICEF is to promote the rights of every child, everywhere, in everything the organization does - in programmes, in advocacy and in operations. The equity strategy, emphasizing the most disadvantaged and excluded children and families, translates this commitment to children's rights into action. For UNICEF, equity means that all children have an opportunity to survive, develop and reach their full potential, without discrimination, bias or favoritism. To the degree that any child has an unequal chance in life - in its social, political, economic, civic and cultural dimensions - her or his rights are violated.

There is growing evidence that investing in the health, education and protection of a society's most disadvantaged citizens - addressing inequity - not only will give all children the opportunity to fulfill their potential but also will lead to sustained growth and stability of countries. This is why the focus on equity is so vital. It accelerates progress towards realizing the human rights of all children, which is the universal mandate of UNICEF, as outlined by the Convention on the Rights of the Child, while also supporting the equitable development of nations. UNICEF aims to be the leading advocate for children, enabled by a cohort of networked, strategic, innovative, and effective advocates who deliver change for children in every part of the world.

How Can You Make a Difference?

Panama Country Office (PCO) has implemented a Private Sector Fundraising (PFP) strategy and is now focused on escalating and consolidating its approach to maximize impact and resources for children. As a High-Income Country (HIC), the CO seeks to diversify and cultivate opportunities among private sector actors and, importantly, engage individual citizens to strengthen UNICEF's positioning and resource base.

PCO aims to secure the funding and visibility required to sustain the PCO by expanding its private sector partnerships and individual giving initiatives. A key driver of income growth will be the successful scale-up of pledge campaigns and the development of a robust base of regular pledge donors. In parallel, deepening engagement and partnerships with businesses, leveraging special events, and optimizing content and digital strategies will be essential to achieve income targets, position UNICEF as a trusted partner, and integrate private sector actors as key stakeholders in advancing children's rights.





Under the general supervision and leadership of the Partnership Specialist, the Senior Fundraising Associate (Individual & Private Sector), supports the individuals fundraising area by providing assistance on quality planning, monitoring and evaluation to improve performance management of the campaigns and will be ready to support in the implementation of the resource mobilization strategy, in addition, the engagement with the private sector emphasizing on support for the whole fundraising operation to fully seize opportunities that will contribute with the advancement of the local and the global priorities.

Summary of key functions/ accountabilities:

1. Provide technical support to the preparation of the Individual Fundraising plan and campaigns calendar, objectives, metrics and KPIs.



Prepare and analyze the campaigns KPIs and the investment requirements.

Provide technical support in the establishment of campaign KPIs and criteria (reporting, systems, performance evaluation, goals)

Prepare preliminary documentation of the project, work plans, budgets and proposals for implementation agreements.

Perform research & analysis. Manage spreadsheets. Prepare presentations. Proofread and revise documents and reports. Assist the supervisor in the follow up of the PFP workplan implementation, and collects fundraising, marketing and financial information.

2. Regular monitoring and evaluation activities are undertaken according to the work plan to ensure maximum impact and continuous improvement of individual fundraising efforts. Results and reports are prepared and shared on a timely basis.



Monitor and prepare reports for the supervisor of the agreed performance indicators to drive more efficient management and accountability for results. Research, synthesize and compile qualitative and quantitative data and information to facilitate preparation of reports, objectives, activities, etc.



3. Administrative tasks and responsibilities are effectively carried out and delivered.



Provide technical support to search and evaluate potential suppliers, prepare terms of reference for quotations. Follow up quotation process.

Participate in CRC and other administrative mechanisms in those cases related to administrative issues. Monitors budgets and financial expenditures of section, ensuring compliance with UNICEF rules and regulations, keeping supervisor informed and advised on actions for decision/follow up.

4. Support the development and monitoring of financial and non-financial agreements with the private sector in support of UNICEF's mission and objectives:



Monitor and analysis of market trends, identify opportunities and potential corporate partners and updates databases.

Research and prepare key information as input for the development of financial and non-financial proposals.

Develop draft proposals for presentations to potential corporate partners.

Monitor and follow-up of existing agreements and action plans with corporate partners on a regular basis to ensure compliance with targets.

In coordination with the Partnerships Specialist, support ongoing private sector partnerships and identify new potential partnerships with companies or industry platforms to support programme priorities.

Develop due diligence processes for the evaluation of potential new private sector partners.

Coordinate the development of workshops, events and publications for the private sector to

Raise awareness of private sector best practices and ways to support advocacy for children's rights.

Provide input to meetings, proposals, reports and consultations as needed.

Undertake other key responsibilities to support the performance and impact of advocacy and communications work, as required.

To qualify as an advocate for every child you will have...

Minimum requirements:Education: Completion of Secondary School. Candidates with a bachelor's degree from a recognized academic institution in a field relevant to the position may replace three (3) years of related work experience; and a master's degree may

replace an additional two (2) years.

Work Experience: 7 years of progressively responsible work experience in administration, communication or direct marketing agencies and fundraising areas. Language Requirements: Fluency in Spanish and English is required.

Desirables:

Education: Technical and/or University level courses in marketing, publicity, communication, business administration, finance, or any other related field of discipline relevant to the job.

Work Experience:



experience in individual fundraising.

experience in marketing campaigns coordination

experience in commercial financial products

experience supporting management in data analysis.

Working experience with the UN/UNICEF will have an advantage.

Relevant experience at country level, particularly in development, fragile settings and humanitarian contexts.

For every Child, you demonstrate...

UNICEF's Core Values of Care, Respect, Integrity, Trust and Accountability and Sustainability (CRITAS) underpin everything we do and how we do it. Get acquainted with Our Values Charter: UNICEF Values

The UNICEF competencies required for this post are...

(1) Manages ambiguity and complexity, (2) Demonstrates self-awareness and ethical awareness, (3) Works Collaboratively with others, (4) Builds and Maintains Partnerships, (5) Innovates and Embraces Change, (6) Thinks and Acts Strategically, and (7) Drive to achieve impactful results.

Familiarize yourself with our competency framework and its different levels. This position has been assessed as an elevated risk role for Child Safeguarding purposes as it is either a role with direct contact with children, a role that works directly with identifiable children's data, a safeguarding response role, or an assessed risk role. Additional vetting and assessment for elevated risk roles in child safeguarding (potentially including additional criminal background checks) apply.

UNICEF promotes and advocates for the protection of the rights of every child, everywhere, in everything it does and is mandated to support the realization of the rights of every child, including those most disadvantaged, and our global workforce must reflect the diversity of those children. The UNICEF family is committed to include everyone, irrespective of their race/ethnicity, disability, gender identity, sexual orientation, religion, nationality, socio-economic background, minority, or any other status.





UNICEF encourages applications from all qualified candidates, regardless of gender, nationality, religious or ethnic backgrounds, and from people with disabilities, including neuro-divergence. We offer a wide range of benefits to our staff, including paid parental leave, breastfeeding breaks and reasonable accommodation for persons with disabilities. UNICEF provides reasonable accommodation throughout the recruitment process. If you require any accommodation, please submit your request through the accessibility email button on the UNICEF Careers webpage Accessibility | UNICEF. Should you be shortlisted, please get in touch with the recruiter directly to share further details, enabling us to make the necessary arrangements in advance.

UNICEF does not hire candidates who are married to children (persons under 18). UNICEF has a zero-tolerance policy on conduct that is incompatible with the aims and objectives of the United Nations and UNICEF, including sexual exploitation and abuse, sexual harassment, abuse of authority and discrimination based on gender, nationality, age, race, sexual orientation, religious or ethnic background or disabilities. UNICEF is committed to promote the protection and safeguarding of all children. All selected candidates will, therefore, undergo rigorous reference and background checks, and will be expected to adhere to these standards and principles. Background checks will include the verification of academic credential(s) and employment history. Selected candidates may be required to provide additional information to conduct a background check, and selected candidates with disabilities may be requested to submit supporting documentation in relation to their disability confidentially.

UNICEF appointments are subject to medical clearance. Issuance of a visa by the host country of the duty station is required for IP positions and will be facilitated by UNICEF. Appointments may also be subject to inoculation (vaccination) requirements, including against SARS-CoV-2 (Covid). Should you be selected for a position with UNICEF, you either must be inoculated as required or receive a medical exemption from the relevant department of the UN. Otherwise, the selection will be canceled.

Remarks:

As per Article 101, paragraph 3, of the Charter of the United Nations, the paramount consideration in the employment of the staff is the necessity of securing the highest standards of efficiency, competence, and integrity.

UNICEF is committed to fostering an inclusive, representative, and welcoming workforce. For this position, eligible and suitable candidates are encouraged to apply.

Government employees who are considered for employment with UNICEF are normally required to resign from their government positions before taking up an assignment with UNICEF. UNICEF reserves the right to withdraw an offer of appointment, without compensation, if a visa or medical clearance is not obtained, or necessary inoculation requirements are not met, within a reasonable period for any reason.

UNICEF does not charge a processing fee at any stage of its recruitment, selection, and hiring processes (i.e., application stage, interview stage, validation stage, or appointment and training). UNICEF will not ask for applicants' bank account information.

Humanitarian action is a cross-cutting priority within UNICEF's Strategic Plan. UNICEF is committed to stay and deliver in humanitarian contexts. Therefore, all staff, at all levels across all functional areas, can be called upon to be deployed to support humanitarian response, contributing to both strengthening resilience of communities and capacity of national authorities.

UNICEF shall not facilitate the issuance of a visa and working authorization for candidates under consideration for positions at the national officer and general service category.

All UNICEF positions are advertised, and only shortlisted candidates will be contacted and advance to the next stage of the selection process. An internal candidate performing at the level of the post in the relevant functional area, or an internal/external candidate in the corresponding Talent Group, may be selected, if suitable for the post, without assessment of other candidates.

Additional information about working for UNICEF can be found here.

Advertised: 23 Jan 2026 Eastern Standard Time

Deadline: 08 Feb 2026 Eastern Standard Time

