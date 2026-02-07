403
Pro-Palestinian Group Vows Rallies Despite Australian Restrictions
(MENAFN) A pro-Palestinian organization has pledged to hold demonstrations against Israeli President Isaac Herzog’s visit to Australia, despite government restrictions on public rallies, according to reports.
Herzog is set to visit Sydney on Monday, while the Palestine Action Group intends to stage a protest at Town Hall the same day. Authorities in New South Wales have granted extra powers to police in anticipation of the visit, and Premier Chris Minns has called for calm.
Organizers said they plan to march from Town Hall to Macquarie Street, even though the route falls within a restricted area. The state government has urged them to choose an alternative location. Nationwide protests are scheduled for Feb. 9 in 24 cities, including Canberra, Sydney, Perth, and Melbourne.
The Australia Palestine Advocacy Network (APAN), a coalition advocating for Palestinian human rights, argued that Herzog should not be welcomed and must be held “accountable.” “Isaac Herzog is not a ceremonial guest. He is the head of state of a government carrying out genocide in Gaza, enforcing occupation, and maintaining apartheid over Palestinians. His rhetoric was cited by the International Court of Justice in assessing the risk of genocide,” the group said on social media.
Last week, civil society groups filed a legal complaint urging authorities to deny Herzog a visa and consider a criminal investigation under Australian law.
