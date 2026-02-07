Smriti Mandhana's Mother Takes Aim At Palaash Muchhal, Roasts Singer With Meme After RCB's WPL Win - See What She Shared

MENAFN - Live Mint) Smriti Mandhana-led Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat Delhi Capitals by six wickets to win their second Women's Premier League title. RCB fans rejoiced in her win after a year of personal turmoil, and marked it with hilarious memes targeting her ex-fiancé, singer Palash Muchhal.

However, the Internet truly rejoiced when Smriti's mother also took a potshot at Palash, roasting him with a meme.

| 'I'll be there': RCB coach reveals Smriti Mandhana played with flu, high fever Which meme did Smriti Mandhana's mom share?

Smriti Mandhana 's mom shared a meme joking that the RCB captain was seeing her ex Palash's face in the DC bowlers as she smashed a half-century.

The meme featured Palash in a Delhi Capitals jersey with the text:“So this is how Smriti saw DC's players during yesterday's match?”

Smriti's mother approved of the meme and reposted it on her Instagram account.

She, however, deleted the meme post later.

| Watch video: Fans give hero's welcome as RCB reach hotel after WPL 2026 final Check the meme here:About the WPL 2026 final

Smriti won the Player of the Match for scoring 87 off 41 balls, helping RCB Women beat DC Women by 6 wickets in the 2026 WPL final on Thursday.

Her coach, Malolan Rangarajan, later revealed that she was battling a 103-degree fever the night before the game.“Smriti played this game with a massive, massive flu. She was seriously unwell with a high fever, but again, to turn up and not even show it.”

Royal Challengers Bengaluru chased a record 204, the highest in WPL and IPL finals, surpassing Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) 200-run chase in the 2014 IPL final against Punjab Kings.

RCB's chase also marks the first time that a target of above 175 has been chased down in any Women's T20 final - leagues or internationals. The total also happens to be the most successful run chase in WPL history, with RCB outdoing their 202 run chase in the 2025 edition against Gujarat Giants.

| 'Those who cheated': Fans hail Smriti Mandhana as RCB lift 3 titles in 3 years Smriti Mandhana-Palash Muchhal wedding controversy

Palash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana were set to get married on 23 November 2025. After the pre-wedding celebrations, their main wedding event was abruptly put on hold as Mandhana's father was rushed to a hospital.

Soon after, Palash Muchhal and his family flew back to Mumbai, where he was hospitalised for stress.

Rumours surfaced that Muchhal was caught cheating with a choreographer at the wedding. However, the choreographers at the wedding denied the allegations.

The cheating allegations returned recently when actor-producer Vidnyan Mane claimed that Palash Muchhal was caught red-handed with another woman. He also added that the music composer was thrashed by Smriti Mandhana's friends.