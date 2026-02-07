403
A Season of Culinary Indulgence Awaits This Ramadan at Al Habtoor City
(MENAFN- Massive Media ME) As the Holy Month approaches, Al Habtoor City sets the stage for a refined Ramadan experience, where time-honoured traditions are paired with elevated dining across its landmark destinations. Ideally positioned between Sheikh Zayed Road and the tranquil Dubai Water Canal, the district offers a serene yet sophisticated backdrop for meaningful Iftar and Suhoor gatherings, with signature experiences unfolding at both Al Habtoor Palace Dubai and Hilton Dubai Al Habtoor City. This Ramadan, guests are invited to come together in thoughtfully curated spaces where atmosphere, flavour and hospitality converge—each experience designed to honour the spirit of the season while celebrating culinary craftsmanship.
Ramadan Garden at Al Habtoor Palace
Set within the enchanting Winter Garden at Al Habtoor Palace Dubai, Ramadan Garden presents an elegant open-air Iftar experience that blends tradition with understated luxury. Accommodating up to 800 guests, the garden is adorned with Islamic design elements, ambient lighting and plush seating, creating a welcoming environment in which to break the fast. Complimentary self-parking is available for added convenience.
The Iftar buffet showcases an abundant selection of Arabic and international dishes, from classic hot and cold mezze to fragrant lamb ouzi and freshly prepared specialities at live cooking stations. Traditional Ramadan beverages—including Jallab, Tamer Hindi and Kamer El Dine—are served alongside an indulgent dessert spread featuring favourites such as baklava, knafeh and Um Ali.
As the evening unfolds, Suhoor at Ramadan Garden offers a relaxed late-night continuation, with a carefully composed menu of lighter dishes and traditional treats. Soft live oud music sets the tone, while timeless games such as backgammon and chess add a nostalgic flourish to the experience. Enhancing the culinary journey are interactive live stations, including a BBQ grill, shawarma counter, sushi corner and pasta station, allowing guests to tailor their plates while watching chefs at work.
Guests wishing to extend the evening can take advantage of the Stay & Dine Offer across the Al Habtoor City Hotel Collection—Al Habtoor Palace Dubai, V Hotel Dubai, Curio Collection by Hilton, and Hilton Dubai Al Habtoor City—enjoying an exclusive 25 per cent saving at Ramadan Garden. Whether savouring familiar flavours or discovering new ones, Ramadan Garden offers a setting designed for connection, reflection and memorable moments.
When: Throughout Ramadan
Iftar: Sunset – 8:30 PM
Suhoor: 9:00 PM – 2:30 AM
Where: Winter Garden, Al Habtoor Palace
Pricing:
• Iftar Buffet: AED 250 per adult | AED 110 per child (7–12 years) | Complimentary for children 6 and under
• Suhoor: AED 175 per adult | AED 25 per soft drink | AED 100 for shisha (from 9:00 PM)
Iftar at The Market, Hilton Dubai Al Habtoor City
For a more expansive culinary affair, The Market at Hilton Dubai Al Habtoor City presents a generous Iftar buffet that brings together Middle Eastern staples and global favourites. Set within a lively open-kitchen environment, the experience is defined by vibrant aromas, live cooking and an ever-evolving selection of freshly prepared dishes. From comforting Ramadan classics—such as Madfoon, Harees, Machboos and Luqaimat—to contemporary international offerings, the buffet caters to a wide range of tastes. The warm, convivial setting makes it ideal for families, friends and larger groups gathering to mark the occasion.
When: February 18 – March 19 | Sunset – 8:30 PM
Where: The Market, Hilton Dubai Al Habtoor City
Pricing:
• Iftar Buffet: AED 250 per adult | AED 99 per child (5–11 years) | Complimentary for children 4 and under
• Group Offer: AED 180 per person for bookings of 10 guests or more
Silk Spa Rituals
Complement the fasting day with moments of calm at Silk Spa, where restorative treatments offer a welcome pause during the Holy Month. Designed to ease tired muscles, restore energy and quiet the mind, each experience provides a peaceful moment before gathering with loved ones to break the fast.
