2026-02-10 10:08:56
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:54 AM EST - Generation Mining Ltd.: Announced that Biigtigong Nishnaabeg First Nation acquired 1,041,666 units of the Company at a price of $0.72 per Unit for gross proceeds of approximately $750,000, on identical terms to the Company's most recent bought deal financing that closed on January 15. Generation Mining Ltd. shares T are trading up $0.01 at $0.77.

