Barefoot Paradise: The Bahamas Lands #4 Spot On U.S. News & World Report's Best Beaches In The World

Nassau, The Bahamas, Feb. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Bahamas has once again earned global recognition as one of the world's top beach destinations, securing the #4 spot for Best Beaches in the World in U.S. News & World Report's rankings for 2026.

This award highlights the destination's extraordinary natural beauty, from powder-soft white and pink sand beaches to crystal-clear turquoise waters spread across its 700 islands and cays. For a second consecutive year, The Bahamas was ranked in the top five for best beaches in the world, solidifying the destination's reputation for world-class beaches.

The Bahamas continues to earn top recognition across U.S. News & World Report's travel rankings: the destination ranked #2 for both Best Summer Family Vacations and Best Beaches in the Caribbean in 2025 and also places highly among the Best Destination Wedding Spots in the Caribbean. With additional honors spanning weekend getaways, winter and spring break travel, honeymoons, and the world's best islands, these accolades underscore The Bahamas' broad appeal as a premier, year-round destination.

“This award reflects what travelers from around the globe continue to discover - that there is no place on earth quite like The Bahamas,” said The Honourable I. Chester Cooper, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments & Aviation.“It's a testament to the diversity of our islands and the beauty of our shores. We are proud to welcome visitors to experience firsthand why The Bahamas remains one of the world's most celebrated destinations.”

As a leading Caribbean island destination, The Bahamas offers unmatched world-class offerings. From beachfronts at five-star properties and secluded private island escapes to exclusive yacht charters and culinary experiences curated by Michelin-starred chefs, visitors can indulge in a thriving tourism scene.

“This recognition celebrates the beauty of our islands and reinforces The Bahamas' standing as a premier destination for every kind of traveler,” said Latia Duncombe, Director General, Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation.“From first-time visitors to lifelong fans, travelers will find world-class beaches and exceptional service across all of our islands.”

With extensive airlift to The Bahamas that has you landing in paradise within 1–3 hours from a number of major markets in the U.S., travelers can go from city to sand with a full day of Bahamian adventures ahead of them. Whether it's snorkeling under the sun or late-night dining under the stars, the islands deliver instant vacation mode the moment you arrive.

About The Bahamas:

The Bahamas has over 700 islands and cays, as well as 16 unique island destinations. Located only 50 miles off the coast of Florida, it offers a quick and easy way for travellers to escape their everyday. The island nation also boasts world-class fishing, diving, boating and thousands of miles of the earth's most spectacular beaches for families, couples and adventurers to explore. See why It's Better in The Bahamas at or on Facebook, YouTube or Instagram.

