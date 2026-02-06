HH The Amir Meets International Olympic Committee President

MENAFN - Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani met today with President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Kirsty Coventry, ahead of the opening of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games, in the city of Milan, in the friendly Italian Republic.

At the beginning of the meeting, HH the Amir congratulated the IOC President on assuming her position, wishing her success and prosperity, and also expressed his best wishes of success for the 25th Winter Olympic Games in Italy.

The meeting dealt with areas of cooperation between the State of Qatar and the International Olympic Committee, as well as ways to strengthen and develop them.

The meeting was attended by a number of Their Excellencies ministers and senior officials.