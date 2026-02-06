HH The Amir Meets International Olympic Committee President
At the beginning of the meeting, HH the Amir congratulated the IOC President on assuming her position, wishing her success and prosperity, and also expressed his best wishes of success for the 25th Winter Olympic Games in Italy.
The meeting dealt with areas of cooperation between the State of Qatar and the International Olympic Committee, as well as ways to strengthen and develop them.
The meeting was attended by a number of Their Excellencies ministers and senior officials.
