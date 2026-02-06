Joey Baxter

PhD Candidate in Biosciences, University of Sheffield

MENAFN - The Conversation)Profile Articles Activity

My research focusses on the social behaviour of long-tailed tits, a cooperative species in which individuals often help to raise their family members' chicks. In particular, I am investigating whether these birds use their sense of smell to identify relatives with whom they can cooperate. I will myself be cooperating with Chris and members of the Cooney lab to explore ways of analysing samples of preen oil, a smelly secretion that may broadcast information about relatedness between individuals. This work aims to build on our understanding of olfactory communication and social interaction among birds.

–present PhD Student in Biosciences, University of Sheffield

Experience