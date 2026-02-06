Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Joey Baxter

Joey Baxter


2026-02-06 09:07:20
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • PhD Candidate in Biosciences, University of Sheffield
Profile Articles Activity

My research focusses on the social behaviour of long-tailed tits, a cooperative species in which individuals often help to raise their family members' chicks. In particular, I am investigating whether these birds use their sense of smell to identify relatives with whom they can cooperate. I will myself be cooperating with Chris and members of the Cooney lab to explore ways of analysing samples of preen oil, a smelly secretion that may broadcast information about relatedness between individuals. This work aims to build on our understanding of olfactory communication and social interaction among birds.

Experience
  • –present PhD Student in Biosciences, University of Sheffield

The Conversation

MENAFN06022026000199003603ID1110705850



The Conversation

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search