Associate Professor of Information Science, University of Colorado Boulder

Associate Professor Casey Fiesler researches and teaches in the areas of technology ethics, internet law and policy, and online communities.

At University of Colorado Boulder she is also a Fellow in the Silicon Flatirons Institute for Law, Technology, and Entrepreneurship and holds a courtesy appointment in Computer Science. Her work on technology ethics, ethics education, and broadening participation in computing has been funded by Mozilla's Responsible Computer Science Challenge, the Omidyar Network, and the National Science Foundation, including an NSF CAREER grant. Her research has also been covered everywhere from The New York Times to Teen Vogue, and she is a prolific public scholar who is passionate about educating the public about technology ethics and policy, whether it's in an op-ed or on TikTok (@professorcasey).

Fiesler holds a PhD from Georgia Tech in Human-Centered Computing and a JD from Vanderbilt University Law School.

–present Associate Professor of Information Science, University of Colorado Boulder

