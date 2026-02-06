Ukrinform National Ranking“Infoboomclassical Music 2025” Announces Winners

MENAFN - UkrinForm) That is reported by Ukrinform.

According to Liubov Baziv, head of the ranking's organizing committee, the National Ranking includes only events that took place during the 2025 calendar year. The list of nominees is compiled by experts – well-known musicologists, music critics, and journalists representing various cities across Ukraine. Winners are determined through a rating system, where one expert vote equals one point.

This year, the experts selected winners in 12 categories.

The Best Music Critic of the Year was awarded to Tetiana Novytska, a musicologist and editor-in-chief of the online publication The Claquers.

The Best Release of the Year was awarded to the album Music of Kharkiv, performed by pianist Maksym Shadko, Ukrainian Classical Music Foundation.

The Best Choral Conductor of the Year – Vadym Yatsenko, artistic director and conductor of the municipal choir Homin, chief choirmaster of the Lviv National Opera.

The Best Choir of the Year – Lviv Municipal Choir Homin, Lviv Organ Hall.

The Best Classical Music Festival of the Year:



Liatoshynsky Space 2025 – a festival dedicated to the music of Borys Liatoshynsky, National Philharmonic of Ukraine, Liatoshynsky Foundation; Kyiv Baroque Fest 2025, National Philharmonic of Ukraine, OPEN OPERA UKRAINE, National House of Music.

The Best Orchestra of the Year – INSO-Lviv Symphony Orchestra, Lviv National Philharmonic.

The Best Performer of the Year was awarded to Roman Lopatynskyi (piano), soloist of the National House of Music and the National Philharmonic of Ukraine.

The Best Composer of the Year was awarded to Yevhen Stankovych.

The Best Symphony Conductor of the Year – Nataliia Ponomarchuk, chief conductor of the Kyiv Chamber Orchestra of the National Philharmonic of Ukraine, IMG Artists.

The Best Musical Production of the Year was awarded to the opera The Golden Hoop by Borys Liatoshynsky, Lviv National Opera; production conductor Ivan Cherednichenko, director Ivan Uryvskyi.

The Best Producer / Manager / Curator of the Year – Anna Gadetska.

The Best Classical Music Event of the Year:



Recording of the complete cycle of chamber symphonies by Yevhen Stankovych, Dictum; Staging of the opera The Golden Hoop by Borys Liatoshynsky, Lviv National Opera.

The panel of experts for the Ranking included Yurii Chekan (musicologist, Doctor of Art Studies, Kyiv–Lviv), Iryna Sukhlenko (First Vice Rector of the I. Kotliarevsky Kharkiv National University of Arts, PhD in Art Studies, Kharkiv), Svitlana Halas (music critic, journalist, Kyiv), Halyna Babii (musicologist, journalist, Kyiv), Olha Holynska (musicologist, Kyiv), Maryna Hordiienko (musicologist, music critic, Kyiv), Maria Kononova (musicologist, soloist of the National Opera of Ukraine, Kyiv), Anna Rizaieva (musicologist, associate professor at the Department of World Music History at the National Music Academy of Ukraine, Kyiv), Dzvenyslava Safian (musicologist, Lviv), Oleksandra Chebotar (musicologist, Kyiv), Vitalii Vyshynskyi (composer, musicologist, associate professor at the Department of Theory and History of Culture at the National Music Academy of Ukraine, Kyiv), Stefaniia Oliinyk (musicologist, PhD in Art Studies, PR manager, Kyiv–Lviv), Viktoria Fedorina (journalist, Kyiv), Dmytro Yeromin (cultural blogger, Kyiv), and Valentyna Samchenko (journalist, cultural commentator, Kyiv).

As previously reported by Ukrinform, to promote achievements in various cultural fields and support artists during the full-scale war, Ukrinform launched annual rankings in 2024: the National Ranking Infoboom–Cinema, the Kyiv Ranking Theatrical Infoboom, and the National Ranking Infoboom–Classical Music. The winners of the cinema and theater rankings were announced in December.

Photo: Volodymyr Tarasov / Ukrinform