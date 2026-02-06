Lithuanian Foreign Ministry Expects 20Th Package Of Sanctions Against Russia To Be Ambitious

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, LRT reported this.

“Paradoxically, despite all the criticism and disappointment directed at the United States, they are doing more than the European Union in terms of sanctions against Russia,” Budrys stated, hoping that this 20th package, timed to coincide with the anniversary of the war, will finally be ambitious, rather than simply marking time.

Budrys noted that the EU should go further in increasing pressure on Moscow, adding that the US has taken a stricter stance in some aspects.

“It is not Ukraine that should be pressured here. Ukrainians have already done everything they possibly can. They are open, they are engaging, and they are negotiating in Abu Dhabi. Let us pressure President Putin,” the Lithuanian foreign minister noted.

Budrys expressed this opinion during a visit to Washington, where, according to him, he called on US officials to strengthen sanctions against Russia and put pressure on the EU to act more decisively.

As reported by Ukrinform, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys criticized proposals from some EU countries to resume dialogue with Russia during peace talks in Ukraine.

Photo: Dainius Labutis | Elta