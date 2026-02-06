KSA Data Center Liquid Immersion Cooling Research Report 2025-2030: AI, Iot, And Green Technology Policies Improve Energy Efficiency And Operational Performance, Fueling Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Key market opportunities in Saudi Arabia's data center liquid immersion cooling include the expansion of cloud computing services and a heightened focus on sustainability. These trends favor energy-efficient cooling solutions, driven by rising digital infrastructure investments, environmental regulations, and Vision 2030 initiatives.

Growth is primarily driven by the rising demand for energy-efficient cooling solutions in data centers and the increasing need for high-performance computing capabilities across sectors such as finance, healthcare, and cloud services. Key drivers also include the expansion of hyperscale facilities, the proliferation of big data analytics, and the Kingdom's Vision 2030 digital transformation initiatives, which are accelerating investments in advanced cooling technologies like liquid immersion cooling.

Key cities such as Riyadh, Jeddah, and Dammam dominate the market due to their strategic locations, robust digital infrastructure, and concentration of major technology firms. These cities are also focal points for government-led digital transformation and foreign investment, with Riyadh holding the largest market share and Jeddah and Dammam showing strong growth potential due to ongoing data center investments.

The "Regulation for Energy Efficiency in Data Centers, 2023" issued by the Saudi Standards, Metrology and Quality Organization (SASO) mandates that all new data center facilities must implement advanced energy-efficient cooling solutions, including liquid immersion cooling, to reduce energy consumption and carbon emissions. This regulation supports the country's Vision 2030 sustainability objectives by setting operational thresholds for power usage effectiveness (PUE) and requiring compliance with minimum efficiency standards for cooling systems.

Saudi Arabia Data Center Liquid Immersion Cooling Market Future Outlook

The future of the Saudi Arabia data center liquid immersion cooling market appears promising, driven by increasing investments in digital infrastructure and a strong push for sustainability. As the government continues to support green technologies, data centers are likely to adopt innovative cooling solutions to enhance energy efficiency. Furthermore, advancements in AI and IoT technologies will facilitate better cooling management, optimizing performance and reducing operational costs, thereby fostering a more competitive landscape in the coming years.

Saudi Arabia Data Center Liquid Immersion Cooling Market Industry Analysis

Growth Drivers

Increasing Demand for Energy-Efficient Cooling Solutions:

The Saudi Arabian data center sector is projected to consume approximately 1,200 MW of power in the future, highlighting the urgent need for energy-efficient cooling solutions. Liquid immersion cooling can reduce energy consumption by up to 50% compared to traditional methods. This shift is driven by rising electricity costs, which reached SAR 0.18 per kWh in the future, prompting data centers to seek innovative cooling technologies that lower operational expenses while enhancing performance.

Rising Data Center Investments in Saudi Arabia:

The Saudi government has committed over SAR 20 billion to develop data centers as part of its Vision 2030 initiative. This investment is expected to increase the number of data centers from 50 in the future to over 100 in the future. As these facilities expand, the demand for advanced cooling solutions, such as liquid immersion cooling, will grow significantly, driven by the need to manage heat in high-density computing environments effectively.

Government Initiatives Promoting Sustainable Technologies:

The Saudi government has introduced various initiatives to promote sustainability, including the National Industrial Development and Logistics Program, which aims to reduce carbon emissions by 30% in the future. This regulatory environment encourages data centers to adopt liquid immersion cooling technologies, which are recognized for their lower environmental impact. In the future, the government plans to allocate SAR 5 billion in incentives for companies adopting green technologies, further driving market growth.

Market Opportunities

Expansion of Cloud Computing Services:

The rapid growth of cloud computing services in Saudi Arabia, projected to reach SAR 10 billion in the future, presents a significant opportunity for liquid immersion cooling. As cloud service providers expand their data center capacities, the demand for efficient cooling solutions will increase, positioning liquid immersion cooling as a viable option to manage heat in high-density environments effectively.

Increasing Focus on Data Center Sustainability:

With sustainability becoming a priority for businesses, data centers are under pressure to reduce their carbon footprints. The adoption of liquid immersion cooling can significantly contribute to this goal, as it utilizes less energy and water compared to traditional methods. This trend is expected to create a favorable market environment for innovative cooling solutions, aligning with global sustainability goals and local regulations.

Market Challenges

High Initial Investment Costs:

The implementation of liquid immersion cooling systems requires significant upfront capital, often exceeding SAR 1 million per installation. This high initial cost can deter many data center operators, especially smaller firms, from adopting this technology. Additionally, the return on investment may take several years to materialize, creating a barrier to entry in a market where cost efficiency is paramount for operational sustainability.

Limited Awareness of Liquid Immersion Cooling Benefits:

Despite its advantages, many stakeholders in the Saudi data center market remain unaware of the benefits of liquid immersion cooling. A survey conducted in the future indicated that only 30% of data center operators were familiar with this technology. This lack of awareness hampers adoption rates, as decision-makers often rely on traditional cooling methods due to perceived risks and uncertainties associated with new technologies.

Saudi Arabia Data Center Liquid Immersion Cooling Market Segmentation

By Type:

The market is segmented into single-phase immersion cooling systems, two-phase immersion cooling systems, direct-to-chip liquid cooling, and dielectric fluid-based cooling. Single-phase immersion cooling systems are gaining traction due to their operational simplicity and effectiveness in managing heat in high-density computing environments. Two-phase immersion cooling systems are also increasingly adopted for their superior thermal management, making them suitable for hyperscale and high-performance computing data centers. The adoption of direct-to-chip liquid cooling and dielectric fluid-based systems is rising as operators seek to optimize energy efficiency and server density.

By End-User:

The end-user segmentation includes hyperscale data centers, colocation providers, enterprise/on-premise data centers, cloud service providers, government & public sector, financial services, healthcare, and others. Hyperscale data centers lead the market due to their large-scale operations and need for efficient cooling to manage high-density server environments. Cloud service providers are significant adopters, driven by the rapid growth of cloud computing and digital services. Colocation and enterprise data centers are also expanding their use of liquid immersion cooling to improve energy efficiency and reduce operational costs.

Saudi Arabia Data Center Liquid Immersion Cooling Market Competitive Landscape

The Saudi Arabia Data Center Liquid Immersion Cooling Market is characterized by a dynamic mix of regional and international players. Leading participants such as Schneider Electric, Vertiv Holdings Co., Asetek A/S, Green Revolution Cooling, LiquidCool Solutions, Fujitsu Limited, IBM Corporation, Dell Technologies, Supermicro Computer Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Rittal GmbH & Co. KG, CoolIT Systems Inc., Eaton Corporation, Asperitas, Submer Technologies contribute to innovation, geographic expansion, and service delivery in this space.

