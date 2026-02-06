Robodk Launches CAM Software To Cut Robotic Machining Deployment Times

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) RoboDK, a provider of robot simulation and offline programming software, has launched RoboDK CAM, describing it as“a comprehensive software solution that significantly reduces deployment times for automated machining cells”.

Unlike complex traditional approaches which require specialists to manually program each robot and end-effector using vendor-specific languages, RoboDK CAM automatically generates robot code from CAD designs and digital simulations, reducing the complexity and cost of machining automation deployments.

This allows manufacturers and integrators to move directly from design to production without having to be experts in robot programming.

RoboDK CAM supports a wide range of machining operations, including milling, drilling, deburring, cutting, and additive manufacturing.

Users can generate advanced toolpaths, simulate full machining processes, detect collisions, and transition from simple 3-axis tasks to 5-axis machining within a single, intuitive environment.

Additionally, instead of having to spend weeks testing and programming various configurations of your machining cell, RoboDK CAM allows you to test your setup in a safe, simulated environment in minutes.

The new software is available in two configurations, addressing different manufacturing workflows:



Standalone: RoboDK CAM enables users to manage the entire robotic machining process – from toolpath generation to robot simulation and code generation – within one integrated interface. Key capabilities include advanced surface machining, accurate stock tracking, and full machining simulation. Integrated: designed for machining professionals who want to work within established CAD/CAM platforms. RoboDK CAM integrates with all leading systems such as Fusion 360, SolidWorks or Mastercam through dedicated Add-ins, enabling users to retain their existing CAM workflow while extending it to industrial robots using RoboDK's simulation and programming engine.

Typically, it takes weeks of testing and programming to deploy machining automation, but as early testers of the software have reported, RoboDK CAM reduces testing time significantly -up to 40% depending on the complexity of the automation- and cuts overall deployment times from days to just minutes.

“RoboDK CAM is a milestone software release that eliminates the complexity associated with programming robots to perform machining tasks,” said Albert Nubiola, CEO, RoboDK.

“Automation drives efficiency, but complex programming and multi-vendor system integration troubles have been serious roadblocks for companies looking to adopt robots. RoboDK CAM addresses these challenges directly.”

For manufacturers, RoboDK CAM enables faster automation rollouts, reduced downtime, and quicker iteration on machining processes. For system integrators, the software shortens project timelines and reduces the engineering effort required to deploy robotic machining cells.

“RoboDK CAM makes it easier for manufacturers to adopt robotic machining without overhauling their existing processes,” said Sergei Kanivets, application engineer at RoboDK.“Because it is built on the RoboDK platform, we can deliver a complete CAM solution at a significantly lower cost than traditional alternatives.”