Nūmove And KPI Solutions Launch RAPTOR Robotic Order Picking System For Beverage Warehouses

Robotic systems manufacturer, NūMove Robotics & Vision, and supply chain services and automation integrator, KPI Solutions, have joined forces to create an innovative robotic concept that optimizes order preparation for fast-moving SKUs in the beer and beverage industry.

Called“RAPTOR”, this high-throughput, dual-robot system tackles the growing demand for efficiency and flexibility in modern warehouse operations while addressing the challenges of mixed palletizing.

Requiring only approximately 2,500 square feet (230 square meters) of space, this vision-guided system simplifies order preparation by depalletizing products into SKU-specific buffer lanes and then repalletizing them into retail-ready mixed-SKU order pallets.

RAPTOR handles multiple product types and formats, including closed cases, wrapped products in trays or with bottom pads, cartons in trays, and returnable shells. It also supports various donor and order pallet formats, making it a versatile solution for high-volume distribution environments.

Robert Battaglia, director of sales and business development at NūMove, says:“By separating the depalletizing and palletizing functions and adding a temporary buffer, this solution provides a versatile and fully automated solution to prepare order pallets that will maximize the uptime, therefore the throughput.”

“We find that beverage distributors of all sizes can justify this automation. Companies recognize RAPTOR's ability to flex and scale, while increasing productivity and worker safety.”

– Roger Counihan, Chief Commercial Officer at KPI Solutions

Several beverage wholesalers are currently installing RAPTOR systems in distribution centers across the United States, marking a significant step toward transforming order preparation workflows in the beverage industry.