Bellring Brands, Inc. Sued For Securities Law Violations Investors Should Contact Levi & Korsinsky For More Information BRBR

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in("BellRing Brands, Inc." or the "Company") (NYSE: BRBR) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of BellRing Brands, Inc. investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between November 19, 2024 and August 4, 2025. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

BRBR investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at... or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CASE DETAILS: According to the filed complaint, defendants represented that sales growth reflected increased end-consumer demand, attributing results to“organic growth,” new“demand drivers,”“distribution gains,”“incremental promotional activity,” and“[s]trong macro tailwinds around protein” which was“driving robust long-term growth[.]” At the same time, defendants downplayed the impact of competition on demand for its products, insisting that the Company was not experiencing any significant changes in competition, and that in the ready-to-drink category particularly, BellRing possessed a“competitive moat,” given that“the ready-to-drink category is just highly complex” and the products are“hard to formulate.”

