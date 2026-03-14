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Iran Reasserts Dominance over Strait of Hormuz
(MENAFN) Iran’s Armed Forces reiterated Thursday that they maintain control over the strategic Strait of Hormuz and will not allow passage for the US or countries involved in recent attacks on Iran.
“Without any doubt or negligence, the Strait of Hormuz is under the wise management of the brave naval forces of the Revolutionary Guards. American aggressors and their partners have no right to pass through here,” said the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, which oversees Iran’s military operations. Tehran had previously announced the closure of the strait to vessels from nations linked to the US and Israeli strikes. The waterway is a critical route for global energy shipments, handling about 20 million barrels of oil per day.
Separately, the UK Maritime Trade Operations reported that a container ship was struck by an unidentified object roughly 65 kilometers north of Jebel Ali Port in the United Arab Emirates, causing a small onboard fire. All crew members were reported safe, and no environmental damage has been detected. An investigation into the incident has been launched, and ships in the area were advised to navigate cautiously and report suspicious activity.
The announcement comes as Iran continues retaliatory strikes following the joint US-Israeli military operations.
“Without any doubt or negligence, the Strait of Hormuz is under the wise management of the brave naval forces of the Revolutionary Guards. American aggressors and their partners have no right to pass through here,” said the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, which oversees Iran’s military operations. Tehran had previously announced the closure of the strait to vessels from nations linked to the US and Israeli strikes. The waterway is a critical route for global energy shipments, handling about 20 million barrels of oil per day.
Separately, the UK Maritime Trade Operations reported that a container ship was struck by an unidentified object roughly 65 kilometers north of Jebel Ali Port in the United Arab Emirates, causing a small onboard fire. All crew members were reported safe, and no environmental damage has been detected. An investigation into the incident has been launched, and ships in the area were advised to navigate cautiously and report suspicious activity.
The announcement comes as Iran continues retaliatory strikes following the joint US-Israeli military operations.
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