IBEX Reports Record Quarterly Revenue And EPS, Raises Fiscal Year Guidance

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

Record second quarter Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA, EPS, and Adjusted EPS

Revenue grew 17% versus prior year quarter, fourth consecutive quarter of double-digit growth

EPS grew 45% year-over-year to $0.83 and adjusted EPS grew 46% to $0.87 Raises Fiscal Year Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA Guidance

WASHINGTON, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IBEX Limited (“ibex”), a leading provider in global business process outsourcing and end-to-end customer engagement technology solutions, today announced financial results for its second fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2025.

Three Months Ended December 31, Six Months Ended December 31, ($ millions, except per share amounts) 2025 2024 Change 2025 2024 Change Revenue $ 164.2 $ 140.7 16.7 % $ 315.4 $ 270.4 16.6 % Net income $ 12.2 $ 9.3 31.8 % $ 24.3 $ 16.8 44.4 % Net income margin 7.4 % 6.6 % 80 bps 7.7 % 6.2 % 150 bps Adjusted net income (1) $ 12.8 $ 9.6 33.0 % $ 25.9 $ 18.6 39.0 % Adjusted net income margin (1) 7.8 % 6.8 % 100 bps 8.2 % 6.9 % 130 bps Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 20.7 $ 16.5 25.2 % $ 40.2 $ 32.1 25.0 % Adjusted EBITDA margin (1) 12.6 % 11.8 % 80 bps 12.7 % 11.9 % 80 bps Earnings per share – diluted (2) $ 0.83 $ 0.57 44.9 % $ 1.65 $ 1.00 65.7 % Adjusted earnings per share – diluted (1,2) $ 0.87 $ 0.59 46.3 % $ 1.77 $ 1.11 59.6 % (1)See accompanying Exhibits for the reconciliation of each non-GAAP measure to its most directly comparable GAAP measure. (2)The current period percentages are calculated based on exact amounts, and therefore may not recalculate exactly using rounded numbers as presented.



“Ibex continued to carry forward the momentum built over the past two years, and delivered an outstanding second quarter with revenue growth of 17% to a record $164.2 million and adjusted EPS growth of 46%,” said Bob Dechant, ibex CEO.“This terrific performance is a direct result of exceptional operational delivery for our blue chip clients, enabling us to win significant market share from our competitors. In addition, our new logo engine delivered strong results.”

“We continue to advance our leadership position in deploying AI solutions for our clients both internally within our operations as well as deployment of AI Agents to interact with our clients' customers. All this is enabling us to extend our separation from the traditional BPO pack.”

Second Quarter Financial Performance

Revenue

Revenue of $164.2 million, an increase of 16.7% from $140.7 million in the prior year quarter, was driven by growth in our top three verticals: HealthTech (+35.1%), Travel, Transportation and Logistics (+20.2%), and Retail & E-commerce (+17.2%), along with continued growth in the digital acquisition business.



Net Income and Earnings Per Share



Net income increased to $12.2 million compared to $9.3 million in the prior year quarter. Net income was favorably impacted by revenue growth in our higher margin offshore regions and lower selling, general, and administrative expenses as a percentage of revenue.

Net income margin increased to 7.4% compared to 6.6% in the prior year quarter.

Diluted earnings per share increased to $0.83 compared to $0.57 in the prior year quarter, primarily due to higher net income and lower diluted shares outstanding as a result of our share repurchase activities during fiscal 2025.

Non-GAAP adjusted net income increased to $12.8 million compared to $9.6 million in the prior year quarter (see Exhibit 1 for reconciliation). Non-GAAP adjusted diluted earnings per share increased to $0.87 compared to $0.59 in the prior year quarter (see Exhibit 1 for reconciliation).



Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA



Adjusted EBITDA increased to $20.7 million compared to $16.5 million in the prior year quarter (see Exhibit 2 for reconciliation). Adjusted EBITDA margin increased to 12.6% compared to 11.8% in the prior year quarter (see Exhibit 2 for reconciliation).



Cash Flow and Balance Sheet



Capital expenditures were $11.7 million compared to $4.3 million in the prior year quarter. The planned increase in capital expenditures during this quarter was driven by capacity expansion to meet strong demand in our highest margin regions.

Cash flow from operating activities was a second quarter record of $6.6 million compared to $1.1 million in the prior year quarter, which was primarily driven by an increase in our revenues resulting in increased profitability, as well as a lower use of working capital.

Free cash flow was $(5.1) million compared to $(3.2) million in the prior year quarter (see Exhibit 3 for reconciliation).

During the quarter, we repurchased 78,200 shares for $2.9 million. Net cash was $14.0 million, an improvement of $0.3 million compared to net cash of $13.7 million as of June 30, 2025 (see Exhibit 4 for reconciliation).



Second Quarter Review and Fiscal 2026 Business Outlook

“In the second quarter we continued to build on the momentum we've generated over the past twelve months. Our strong quarterly revenue performance was again led by meaningful growth in our higher margin geographies, services, and vertical markets, particularly in HealthTech. This combination of drivers led to a record quarterly adjusted EBITDA of $20.7 million,” said Taylor Greenwald, CFO of ibex.

“As we look ahead to the second half of the fiscal year, our robust balance sheet is enabling us to make opportunistic investments to further extend our current AI leadership position. Additionally, with the clear returns we've already seen, we are proactively investing in increased sales resources as well as capacity in our top performing geographies, positioning us for further success in the years ahead. Considering our outperformance in fiscal 2026 thus far, we are confident in further raising our revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance for the year.”

Fiscal Year 2026 Guidance



Revenue is expected to be in the range of $620 to $630 million, up from $605 to $620 million.

Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $80 to $82 million, up from $78 to $81 million. Capital expenditures are expected to be at the upper end of our previous range of $20 to $25 million.



Conference Call and Webcast Information

IBEX Limited will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss its second quarter of fiscal year 2026 financial results at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time today, February 5, 2026. We will also post to this section of our website the earning slides, which will accompany our conference call and live webcast, and encourage you to review the information that we make available on our website.

Live and archived webcasts can be accessed at: .

Financial Information

This announcement does not contain sufficient information to constitute an interim financial report as defined in Financial Accounting Standards ASC 270,“Interim Reporting.” The financial information in this press release has not been audited.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We present non-GAAP financial measures because we believe that they and other similar measures are widely used by certain investors, securities analysts and other interested parties as supplemental measures of performance and liquidity. We also use these measures internally to establish forecasts, budgets and operational goals to manage and monitor our business, as well as evaluate our underlying historical performance, as we believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide a more helpful depiction of our performance of the business by encompassing only relevant and manageable events, enabling us to evaluate and plan more effectively for the future. The non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies, have limitations as analytical tools, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our operating results as reported in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“GAAP”). Non-GAAP financial measures and ratios are not measurements of our performance, financial condition or liquidity under GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to operating profit or net income / (loss) or as alternatives to cash flow from operating, investing or financing activities for the period, or any other performance measures, derived in accordance with GAAP.

ibex is not providing a quantitative reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable GAAP measure because it is unable to predict with reasonable certainty the ultimate outcome of certain significant items without unreasonable effort. These items include, but are not limited to, non-recurring expenses, foreign currency gains and losses, and stock-based compensation expense. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could have a material impact on GAAP reported results for the guidance period.

About ibex

ibex helps the world's preeminent brands more effectively engage their customers with services ranging from customer support, technical support, inbound/outbound sales, business intelligence and analytics, digital demand generation, and CX surveys and feedback analytics.

Forward Looking Statements

In addition to historical information, this press release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as“believe,”“may,”“will,”“estimate,”“continue,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“should,”“plan,”“expect,”“predict,”“potential,”“forecast,” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our future financial and operating performance, including our outlook and guidance, and our strategies, priorities and business plans. Our expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize, and actual results in future periods are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Factors that could impact our actual results include: our ability to attract new business and retain key clients; our profitability based on our utilization, pricing and managing costs; the potential for our clients or potential clients to consolidate; our clients deciding to enter into or further expand their insourcing activities and current trends toward outsourcing services may reverse; general economic uncertainty in global markets and unfavorable economic conditions, including inflation, rising interest rates, recession, foreign exchange fluctuations and supply-chain issues; our ability to manage our international operations, particularly in the Philippines, Jamaica, Pakistan and Nicaragua; natural events, health epidemics, global geopolitical conditions, including developing or ongoing conflicts, widespread civil unrest, terrorist attacks and other attacks of violence involving any of the countries in which we or our clients operate; our ability to anticipate, develop and implement information technology solutions that keep pace with evolving industry standards and changing client demands, including the effective adoption of Artificial Intelligence into our offerings; our ability to recruit, engage, motivate, manage and retain our global workforce; our ability to comply with applicable laws and regulations, including those regarding privacy, data protection and information security, employment and anti-corruption; the effect of cyberattacks or cybersecurity vulnerabilities on our information technology systems; the impact of tax matters, including new legislation and actions by taxing authorities; and other factors discussed in the“Risk Factors” described in our periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including our annual reports on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and past filings on Form 20-F, and any other risk factors we include in subsequent filings with the SEC. Because of these uncertainties, you should not make any investment decisions based on our estimates and forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements for any reason after the date of this press release whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

IR Contact: ...

Media Contact: Daniel Burris, VP, Marketing and Communication, ibex, ...

IBEX LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(in thousands)

December 31,

2025 June 30,

2025 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 15,460 $ 15,350 Accounts receivable, net 130,505 117,136 Prepaid expenses 9,171 9,443 Due from related parties - 40 Tax advances and receivables 1,451 1,522 Other current assets 1,937 2,128 Total current assets 158,524 145,619 Non-current assets Property and equipment, net 44,217 32,563 Operating lease assets 57,157 62,276 Goodwill 11,832 11,832 Deferred tax asset, net 8,595 7,163 Other non-current assets 15,472 13,762 Total non-current assets 137,273 127,596 Total assets $ 295,797 $ 273,215 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 24,632 $ 18,692 Accrued payroll and employee-related liabilities 37,355 38,588 Current deferred revenue 8,521 5,498 Current operating lease liabilities 14,411 14,332 Current debt 837 823 Due to related parties - 22 Income taxes payable 749 1,986 Total current liabilities 86,505 79,941 Non-current liabilities Non-current deferred revenue 1,472 1,130 Non-current operating lease liabilities 48,499 53,804 Long-term debt 594 796 Other non-current liabilities 4,212 3,235 Total non-current liabilities 54,777 58,965 Total liabilities 141,282 138,906 Stockholders' equity Common Stock 2 1 Treasury stock (108,893 ) (103,338 ) Additional paid-in capital 223,927 218,241 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (10,521 ) (6,336 ) Retained earnings 50,000 25,741 Total stockholders' equity 154,515 134,309 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 295,797 $ 273,215





IBEX LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

(Unaudited)

(in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended December 31, Six Months Ended December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenue $ 164,221 $ 140,682 $ 315,400 $ 270,399 Cost of services (exclusive of depreciation and amortization presented separately below) 116,629 98,762 223,206 188,803 Selling, general and administrative 27,555 25,706 54,080 51,921 Depreciation and amortization 4,750 4,286 9,128 8,655 Total operating expenses 148,934 128,754 286,414 249,379 Income from operations 15,287 11,928 28,986 21,020 Interest income 59 311 89 894 Interest expense (248 ) (620 ) (465 ) (782 ) Income before income taxes 15,098 11,619 28,610 21,132 Provision for income tax expense (2,881 ) (2,351 ) (4,351 ) (4,333 ) Net income $ 12,217 $ 9,268 $ 24,259 $ 16,799 Other comprehensive income Foreign currency translation adjustments $ (369 ) $ (911 ) $ (1,581 ) $ 477 Unrealized (loss) / gain on cash flow hedging instruments, net of tax (416 ) (193 ) (2,604 ) 186 Total other comprehensive (loss) / income (785 ) (1,104 ) (4,185 ) 663 Total comprehensive income $ 11,432 $ 8,164 $ 20,074 $ 17,462 Net income per share Basic $ 0.91 $ 0.61 $ 1.81 $ 1.05 Diluted $ 0.83 $ 0.57 $ 1.65 $ 1.00 Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 13,469 15,126 13,414 16,007 Diluted 14,737 16,456 14,673 16,977





IBEX LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

(in thousands)

Three Months Ended December 31, Six Months Ended December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income $ 12,217 $ 9,268 $ 24,259 $ 16,799 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 4,750 4,286 9,128 8,655 Noncash lease expense 3,488 3,083 6,925 6,409 Deferred income tax (370 ) (637 ) (1,432 ) (767 ) Stock-based compensation expense 1,114 1,235 3,664 1,905 Allowance for expected credit losses 173 240 225 323 Change in assets and liabilities: Increase in accounts receivable (14,591 ) (14,856 ) (13,576 ) (22,505 ) Decrease / (increase) in prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,266 722 (2,206 ) (1,013 ) (Decrease) / increase in accounts payable and accrued liabilities (546 ) (1,496 ) (857 ) 3,078 Increase in deferred revenue 2,751 2,386 3,365 2,465 Decrease in operating lease liabilities (3,608 ) (3,090 ) (7,181 ) (6,446 ) Net cash inflow from operating activities 6,644 1,141 22,314 8,903 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchase of property and equipment (11,732 ) (4,319 ) (19,371 ) (7,949 ) Net cash outflow from investing activities (11,732 ) (4,319 ) (19,371 ) (7,949 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from line of credit 11,000 9,100 11,000 9,160 Repayments of line of credit (11,000 ) (1,600 ) (11,000 ) (1,660 ) Proceeds from the exercise of options 936 342 3,348 724 Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (41 ) - (41 ) - Principal payments on finance leases (257 ) (182 ) (549 ) (353 ) Purchase of treasury shares (2,786 ) (46,562 ) (5,553 ) (51,369 ) Net cash outflow from financing activities (2,148 ) (38,902 ) (2,795 ) (43,498 ) Effects of exchange rate difference on cash and cash equivalents 2 (19 ) (38 ) 30 Net (decrease) / increase in cash and cash equivalents (7,234 ) (42,099 ) 110 (42,514 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning 22,694 62,305 15,350 62,720 Cash and cash equivalents, ending $ 15,460 $ 20,206 $ 15,460 $ 20,206



IBEX LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES

Reconciliation of GAAP Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

EXHIBIT 1: Adjusted net income, adjusted net income margin, and adjusted earnings per share

We define adjusted net income as net income before the effect of the following items: severance costs, foreign currency gains and losses, and stock-based compensation expense, net of the tax impact of such adjustments. We define adjusted net income margin as adjusted net income divided by revenue. We define adjusted earnings per share as adjusted net income divided by weighted average diluted shares outstanding.

The following table provides a reconciliation of net income to adjusted net income, net income margin to adjusted net income margin, and diluted earnings per share to adjusted earnings per share for the periods presented:

Three Months Ended December 31, Six Months Ended December 31, ($000s, except per share amounts) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net income $ 12,217 $ 9,268 $ 24,259 $ 16,799 Net income margin 7.4 % 6.6 % 7.7 % 6.2 % Severance costs - - 159 - Foreign currency (gain) / loss (445 ) (912 ) (1,765 ) 545 Stock-based compensation expense 1,114 1,235 3,664 1,905 Total adjustments $ 669 $ 323 $ 2,058 $ 2,450 Tax impact of adjustments1 (95 ) 24 (392 ) (602 ) Adjusted net income $ 12,791 $ 9,615 $ 25,925 $ 18,647 Adjusted net income margin 7.8 % 6.8 % 8.2 % 6.9 % Diluted earnings per share $ 0.83 $ 0.57 $ 1.65 $ 1.00 Per share impact of adjustments to net income 0.04 0.02 0.12 0.11 Adjusted earnings per share $ 0.87 $ 0.59 $ 1.77 $ 1.11 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 14,737 16,456 14,673 16,977

________________________________

1The tax impact of each adjustment is calculated using the effective tax rate in the relevant jurisdictions.



EXHIBIT 2: EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA margin

EBITDA is a non-GAAP profitability measure that represents net income before the effect of the following items: interest expense, income tax expense, and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP profitability measure that represents EBITDA before the effect of the following items: severance costs, interest income, foreign currency gains and losses, and stock-based compensation expense. Adjusted EBITDA margin is a non-GAAP profitability measure that represents adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue.

The following table provides a reconciliation of net income to EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA and net income margin to adjusted EBITDA margin for the periods presented:

Three Months Ended December 31, Six Months Ended December 31, ($000s) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net income $ 12,217 $ 9,268 $ 24,259 $ 16,799 Net income margin 7.4 % 6.6 % 7.7 % 6.2 % Interest expense 248 620 465 782 Income tax expense 2,881 2,351 4,351 4,333 Depreciation and amortization 4,750 4,286 9,128 8,655 EBITDA $ 20,096 $ 16,525 $ 38,203 $ 30,569 Severance costs - - 159 - Interest income (59 ) (311 ) (89 ) (894 ) Foreign currency (gain) / loss (445 ) (912 ) (1,765 ) 545 Stock-based compensation expense 1,114 1,235 3,664 1,905 Adjusted EBITDA $ 20,706 $ 16,537 $ 40,172 $ 32,125 Adjusted EBITDA margin 12.6 % 11.8 % 12.7 % 11.9 %



EXHIBIT 3: Free cash flow

We define free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures.

Three Months Ended December 31, Six Months Ended December 31,

($000s) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 6,644 $ 1,141 $ 22,314 $ 8,903 Less: capital expenditures 11,732 4,319 19,371 7,949 Free cash flow $ (5,088 ) $ (3,178 ) $ 2,943 $ 954



EXHIBIT 4: Net cash

We define net cash as total cash and cash equivalents less debt.

December 31,

June 30,

($000s) 2025 2025 Cash and cash equivalents $ 15,460 $ 15,350 Debt Current $ 837 $ 823 Non-current 594 796 Total debt $ 1,431 $ 1,619 Net cash $ 14,029 $ 13,731