Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Ukraine's Drone Operators Wipe Out Russian FPV Drone Crew On Huliaipole Front

Ukraine's Drone Operators Wipe Out Russian FPV Drone Crew On Huliaipole Front


2026-03-07 01:03:08
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the unit reported this on Facebook.

“An enemy FPV drone crew has been destroyed in the Huliaipole sector,” the statement said.

The military said reconnaissance units had identified the precise location where the crew was operating. The team had been launching fiber-optic FPV drones and regularly exerting pressure on the regiment's positions. After the coordinates were confirmed, pilots from the 225th Separate Assault Regiment struck the target.

“Enemy FPV crews create constant tactical pressure on our units, so such targets are considered a priority,” the military emphasized, adding that“after the crew was hit, the pressure from enemy FPV drones in that sector decreased.”

Read also: SSU drones strike aircraft repair plant and two Pantsir-S2 systems in Crimea, source says

As reported earlier, servicemen of the 5th Border Guard Detachment released footage showing successful strikes on Russian military equipment and personnel in the Sumy region.

Illustrative photo: Ministry of Defense of Ukraine

MENAFN07032026000193011044ID1110830095



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search