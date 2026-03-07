Ukraine's Drone Operators Wipe Out Russian FPV Drone Crew On Huliaipole Front

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the unit reported this on Facebook.

“An enemy FPV drone crew has been destroyed in the Huliaipole sector,” the statement said.

The military said reconnaissance units had identified the precise location where the crew was operating. The team had been launching fiber-optic FPV drones and regularly exerting pressure on the regiment's positions. After the coordinates were confirmed, pilots from the 225th Separate Assault Regiment struck the target.

“Enemy FPV crews create constant tactical pressure on our units, so such targets are considered a priority,” the military emphasized, adding that“after the crew was hit, the pressure from enemy FPV drones in that sector decreased.”

Illustrative photo: Ministry of Defense of Ukraine