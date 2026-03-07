Azerbaijanuae Parliamentary Leaders Discuss Regional Tensions And Stress Respect For Sovereignty

MENAFN - AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

Chairman of the Federal National Council of the United Arab Emirates, Saqr Ghobash, held a phone conversation with the Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament, Sahiba Gafarova.

As reported by AzerNEWS, citing the Press and Public Relations Department of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan, the sides discussed the ongoing developments in the region.

During the conversation, the speakers expressed serious concern over what they described as unjustified attacks carried out by the Islamic Republic of Iran against the territories and civilian populations of both countries. They strongly condemned such actions.

Both sides emphasized that the peoples of Azerbaijan and the United Arab Emirates support peace and stability, stressing that attacks targeting civilians are unacceptable.

Saqr Ghobash also underlined that, in light of recent developments, the United Arab Emirates stands in solidarity with Azerbaijan, its leadership, and its people. He highlighted the importance of solidarity and cooperation between the two friendly nations.

Speaker Sahiba Gafarova expressed her gratitude for this position.

The speakers also noted the importance of avoiding steps that could further escalate tensions. They stressed that parliaments, as institutions representing their peoples, play a unique role in promoting dialogue and mutual understanding.

During the call, the sides also emphasized the importance of respecting the sovereignty of states, adhering to the principles of international law and the United Nations Charter, and strengthening cooperation and solidarity among friendly countries to ensure security and stability in the region. They also highlighted the importance of enhancing coordination and consultations between friendly nations to safeguard regional security and stability.