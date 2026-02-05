BLACKROCK TCP ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Blackrock TCP Capital Corp. And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

If you purchased or acquired BlackRock TCP securities between November 6, 2024 and January 23, 2026, and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Bragar Eagel & Squire partner Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato directly at (212) 355-4648.

NEW YORK, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What's Happening:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (“BlackRock TCP” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ:TCPC) in the The United States District Court for the Central District of California on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired BlackRock TCP securities between November 6, 2024 and January 23, 2026, both dates inclusive (the“Class Period”). Investors have until April 6, 2026 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.



Allegation Details:



The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) the Company's investments were not being timely and/or appropriately valued; (2) the Company's efforts at portfolio restructuring were not effectively resolving challenged credits or improving the quality of the portfolio; (3) as a result, the Company's unrealized losses were understated; (4) as a result, the Company's NAV was overstated; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.



On January 23, 2026, BlackRock TCP disclosed a 19% decline in the net asset value of the private corporate loans it owns tied to a sharp rise in nonperforming loans.

On this news, BlackRock TCP's stock price fell $0.76 per share, or 12.97%, to close at $5.10 per share on January 26, 2026.



Next Steps:

If you purchased or otherwise acquired BlackRock TCP shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at ..., telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.



