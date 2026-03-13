Amir Holds Phone Call With Sultan Of Oman

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani held on Friday a phone call with HM Sultan Haitham bin Tarik of the Sultanate of Oman, during which he expressed his sincere condolences and heartfelt sympathy to HM the Sultan, the esteemed ruling family, and the brotherly Omani people on the passing of HH Fahd bin Mahmoud Al Said, praying to Allah Almighty to grant the deceased His abundant mercy and admit him to Paradise, and to grant his family patience and solace.

His Highness also expressed his condolences on the death of two people as a result of a drone crash in Sohar, wishing a speedy recovery to the injured.

For his part, HM the Sultan expressed his thanks and appreciation to HH the Amir for his sincere brotherly sentiments.

During the call, they discussed several regional developments, particularly the continued brutal Iranian aggression, with both sides emphasizing the importance of de-escalation and prioritizing dialogue and diplomatic means to enhance security and stability in the region.