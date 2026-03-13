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Moi Says Authorities Evacuating Number Of Specified Areas As 'Temporary Precautionary Measure'

Moi Says Authorities Evacuating Number Of Specified Areas As 'Temporary Precautionary Measure'


2026-03-13 07:10:29
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Interior (MoI) announced that the relevant authorities are evacuating a number of specified areas as a temporary precautionary measure, in the interest of public safety until the threat has subsided.

The Ministry urged everyone to rely on official sources for information and to adhere to the issued instructions.

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The Peninsula

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