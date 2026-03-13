Security Situation In Qatar Is Stable Authorities Closely Monitor Regional Developments: Interior Minister

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Minister of Interior, Commander of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya), and Chairman of the Civil Defense Council HE Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani affirmed that the security situation in the State of Qatar is stable and that relevant authorities are closely monitoring regional developments within a comprehensive framework.

His Excellency emphasized that the situation is reassuring thanks to Allah, the protectors of the nation in Qatar's skies, and the vigilant eyes on its land, under the directives of HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani.

In an interview with Qatar TV, His Excellency stated that relevant authorities are monitoring the situation around the clock to ensure public safety and the continuity of daily life. He added that the state will not hesitate to take all necessary measures to maintain national stability.

Regarding the mechanism for coordinating efforts among the various state entities in these circumstances, HE the Minister attributed the country's readiness to five years of continuous strategic planning for such contingencies. He underscored that Qatar is operating with a unified front, adding that no department is working in isolation.

His Excellency noted that the state had prepared for such contingencies through the first "Watan" exercise, which involved various national institutions. He highlighted that strategies and plans overseen by the Civil Defense Council were designed to unify the efforts of the military, security, and civilian sectors under a single framework to enhance readiness and standardize procedures for such a day. His Excellency emphasized that all agencies are operating with full dedication, with the Civil Defense Council coordinating efforts to ensure field operations align with approved plans and to prevent any overlap of responsibilities.

HE the Minister of Interior, Commander of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya), and Chairman of the Civil Defense Council, noted that the advanced operational exercises and drills encompassed various scenarios and emergencies to ensure the highest levels of readiness and the ability to respond effectively. He reaffirmed the ongoing and unwavering support of HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani for these efforts and exercises.

Regarding the role of the National Command Center, His Excellency explained that the Center represents one of the fundamental pillars of the state's command and control system. It operates around the clock to monitor the overall situation through advanced systems for monitoring, analysis, and information exchange among various relevant entities. He noted that this integration contributes to supporting decision-making and enhancing the speed of response to any developments, thus ensuring the preservation of community security.

His Excellency stated that the Central Operations Room handled more than 5,000 reports during this period, including numerous reports related to debris locations, which exceeded 600 sites across various regions.

Regarding the strategic food reserves, HE Minister of Interior, Commander of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya), and Chairman of the Civil Defense Council Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani said that the State of Qatar has implemented clear strategies in this field, and has achieved outstanding results, most notably strengthening the strategic food security reserves. He revealed that the reserves were previously sufficient for nine months, and efforts have been made to increase them to cover needs for 18 months.

His Excellency emphasized that current conditions have not necessitated the use of these reserves, which continue to be reinforced. He added that additional supply lines have been opened to ensure the stability of the country's food security.

Concerning the strategic water reserves, His Excellency emphasized that the situation is reassuring. He noted that the State of Qatar has worked over the past years to build an integrated water security system based on enhancing strategic storage capacity. He pointed out that there is a strategic water reserve sufficient for several months, equivalent to approximately four months of consumption. His Excellency added that the relevant authorities are continuing to enhance this reserve and increase its storage capacity within the framework of national water security plans to ensure the continued availability and sustainability of water under all circumstances.

Regarding the readiness of the health sector, HE Minister of Interior, Commander of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya), and Chairman of the Civil Defense Council Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani, noted the implementation of health sector plans according to pre-approved procedures to ensure the continued provision of healthcare to the community and to treat the injured, whose number has now exceeded 26. He pointed out that, in this regard, a sufficient strategic stock of essential medicines has been maintained for nine months, in addition to a stock of medical supplies sufficient for 12 months, thus ensuring the continuity of health services without any disruption.

In another context, His Excellency spoke about the continuous monitoring of environmental indicators through the 24/7 monitoring of air and seawater quality. He explained that this was clearly demonstrated following the incident targeting a fuel tank in the Industrial City, as the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change took the necessary measures and ensured that the air and marine environment were free of any pollution, within a precise and continuously operating environmental monitoring system.

Regarding passenger traffic and transportation plans, His Excellency noted the implementation of approved transportation plans designed to address such situations. He explained that the return of citizens and residents stranded abroad was secured through various ports of entry, including the Abu Samra border crossing. He further noted that the departure of over 7,000 foreign nationals and stranded travelers was facilitated via Hamad International Airport through limited evacuation flights and temporary air corridors established in coordination with relevant authorities.

Regarding the activation of the National Warning System, HE the Minister of Interior said that it is one of the most important plans in which the community has been involved over the past years, through the implementation of the National Warning System that has been practiced during previous editions of the "Watan" exercise.

He added that some may notice that during these circumstances, the system is being activated more widely, pointing out that it is used when needed to take urgent additional precautionary measures to safeguard public safety and to deliver instructions and guidance to the public promptly as its primary objective is to ensure the safety of society and raise awareness of the procedures that must be followed in emergency situations.

Regarding the continuation of the remote work system, His Excellency explained that the situation remains unchanged, and developments are being monitored closely, each within their respective areas of responsibility. He emphasized that any updates will be communicated to the public through official channels.

His Excellency also stressed the Ministry of Interior's role in serving the nation, a role that requires no thanks. He commended the efforts of the Ministry of Defense, the health sector, and other service sectors.

His Excellency also commended the awareness of citizens and residents and their commitment to the instructions and guidelines, noting that they have always been, and continue to be, a key partner in protecting the nation. He said such commitment was not surprising, as in every crisis Qatar has faced, citizens and residents have demonstrated awareness, cooperation, and honorable positions alongside the security authorities, standing united with their country and serving as a strong shield for the nation.

At the conclusion of the interview, HE Minister of Interior, Commander of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya), and Chairman of the Civil Defense Council Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani affirmed that all relevant authorities are continuing their work and taking all necessary measures to protect the homeland, emphasizing that the safety of everyone residing in this country is a red line and a priority in every step taken.