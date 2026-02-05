J&K Minister Rejects Claims Of Widespread Drug Abuse In Schools

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Health and Medical Education Minister Sakina Itoo on Thursday dismissed allegations of rampant drug abuse among school students, telling the Legislative Assembly that strict surveillance and monitoring systems are already in place to prevent misuse of narcotics near educational institutions.

Responding to concerns raised in the House, the minister said claims of large-scale drug use inside schools were not supported by available evidence. She said CCTV cameras have been installed in schools as well as medical shops to strengthen oversight and curb the illegal circulation of narcotic and psychotropic substances.

At the same time, Itoo acknowledged that substance abuse remains a serious social challenge in parts of Jammu and Kashmir. She said the government is pursuing a coordinated strategy involving the health, education and social welfare departments, alongside law enforcement agencies and civil society groups, to identify drug supply networks and prevent their spread.

The minister stressed that tackling addiction cannot be achieved by government action alone. She called for greater involvement of parents, communities and local leaders in steering young people away from drugs and toward constructive engagement.