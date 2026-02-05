Kashmir Horticulture Anchors Rs 10,000 Crore Economy

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Horticulture continues to anchor Jammu and Kashmir's economy, generating nearly Rs 10,000 crore annually and supporting around 35 lakh livelihoods, directly and indirectly benefiting about seven lakh families, according to official figures.

The area under major horticulture crops has expanded from 3.44 lakh hectares in 2022–23 to 3.47 lakh hectares in 2025–26 (up to November 2025). Fruit production during the same period rose marginally from 27.22 lakh metric tonnes to 27.35 lakh metric tonnes. Overall horticulture output, including fresh and dry fruits, recorded a 34.2 percent rise from 20.06 lakh MT in 2018–19 to 26.92 lakh MT in 2024–25.

High-Density Plantation (HDP) has emerged as a key growth driver. During 2024–25, over 29.13 lakh high-density plants were distributed, while a cumulative 20,034 hectares have been brought under high and medium density orchards since the programme began.

Post-harvest infrastructure has also expanded. Controlled Atmosphere (CA) storage capacity increased from 2.10 lakh MT in 2022–23 to 2.92 lakh MT, with projections to reach 3.07 lakh MT, though officials estimate the requirement at around 6 lakh MT.

Digital market integration through the e-NAM platform facilitated trade worth Rs 634.09 crore involving 28.26 lakh quintals of produce up to November 2025.

Fruit exports, including fresh and dry varieties, reached 8.70 lakh MT in 2025–26 (up to November), generating Rs 3,809.97 crore in revenue. Almond and walnut exports alone contributed Rs 602.53 crore during 2024–25.

Under the Holistic Agriculture Development Programme (HADP), Rs 1,028.21 crore has been allocated for horticulture projects aimed at boosting productivity and expanding high-density orchards.

The floriculture sector continues to complement tourism and commercial activity. The Floriculture Department maintains 278 parks and gardens across 10,628 kanals, including the Tulip Garden and Mughal Gardens. A new chrysanthemum garden, Bagh-e-Gul-e-Dawood, was opened to visitors in October 2025.