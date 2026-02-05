Albania Lifts Tiktok Ban

The use of the social media platform TikTok has been allowed again in Albania, Azernews reports.

According to the Balkan bureau of Report, the decision was taken during a meeting of the country's Council of Ministers.

Under the new ruling, the National Cybersecurity Authority has been instructed to immediately lift the technical restrictions that had previously limited access to the platform.

Authorities explained that the decision was based on the conclusion that earlier concerns related to public safety and digital security had been addressed and that appropriate monitoring and control measures are now in place.

The ban was originally imposed on March 6, 2025, through interim measures No. 151 aimed at mitigating the negative impact of TikTok. The move followed the killing of a 14-year-old teenager, an incident that sparked nationwide debate over the influence of social media on minors.

Albania was among the few European countries to introduce a temporary nationwide restriction on TikTok. Observers say the lifting of the ban will serve as a real-world test of whether strengthened digital oversight can protect users-especially young people-without resorting to outright platform bans, a challenge many governments across Europe continue to face.