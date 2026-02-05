Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Collaborative Innovation Custom PEEK +20% PTFE Component Development Success


2026-02-05 03:08:19
(MENAFN- GetNews) In partnership with [Industry Leader], we have successfully developed customized high-performance components using PEEK+20%PTFE composite, overcoming extreme operational challenges and demonstrating our expertise in engineered thermoplastics.

Project Milestones

▸ Component Performance

500-hour continuous operation at 280°C/50MPa

Stable friction coefficient: 0.18±0.02

92% wear reduction vs original metal parts

▸ Technical Breakthroughs

Graded composite technology for PEEK/PTFE interface optimization

Proprietary post-processing achieving IT6-grade dimensional stability

Material Property Analysis

Property

Standard

Typical Value

HDT @1.82MPa

ISO 75

265°C

Compressive Strength

ISO 604

120MPa

Specific Wear Rate

ASTM D3702

2.1×10−6 mm3/N·m

Industry Applications

Case 1: Oilfield Valve Seats

Replaced Inconel 718 alloy

40% weight reduction, 3x service life

Certified to API 6A PR2

Case 2: Semiconductor Robotic Arms

Solved outgassing contamination

Ultra-high vacuum: 10−7 Pa

Received bulk order

Case 3: EV Motor Housings

IP67 certified

35% cost saving vs PBI

Mass production: 100k/month

1. Milestone Timeline

- September 2024: Material formulation locked in, first batch of samples passes customer bench testing

- November 2024: Completion of gradient composite key process DOE experiments, determining optimal interface layer thickness of 0.8 μm

- January 2025: IT6-grade dimensional stability passes third-party metrology institute (NIM) full-scale Cpk=1.72 report

- March 2025: API 6A PR2-grade certification obtained with DNV-issued certificate number: API-PR2-2025-0318

2. Process Details Supplement

- Utilising a twin-screw extrusion + isostatic secondary sintering process, PTFE fibres form a three-dimensional interlaced network within the PEEK matrix. SEM images show an interface porosity rate <0.5%

- Post-processing workflow: Annealing (200 °C/4 h) → Precision grinding (Ra ≤0.2 μm) → Plasma activation stress relief

3. Test Condition Details

- Continuous testing at 280 °C/50 MPa was conducted in a customer-specified underground simulation reactor, using crude oil containing 3% H2S as the medium, with samples taken every 24 hours, and dimensional changes

- Friction coefficient testing equipment: Ring-block high-temperature friction and wear tester (MFT-5000), with the counterface being 4140 steel with a chromium-plated surface, and a sliding linear velocity of 0.5 m/s

4. Environmental and compliance statement

- The material complies with the latest REACH 2024 High Concern Substances (SVHC) list requirements, with total SVHC content

- The production process has passed the annual audit of the ISO 14001:2015 Environmental Management System, with VOC emissions reduced by 18% compared to the 2023 baseline.

5. Production Capacity and Delivery Capability

- The company has established a dedicated extrusion line with an annual production capacity of 50 tonnes of modified PEEK, reducing delivery time from 12 weeks to 6 weeks

- Safety stock: 2 tonnes of φ40 mm × 1000 mm rods, with CNC production capable of being initiated within 3 days based on customer drawings.

6. Future Collaboration Plans

- Jointly launching a pre-research project with customers on the next-generation PEEK + 25% PTFE + CF (carbon fibre) composite material, targeting an operating temperature of 300 °C.

- Plan to launch an online CAE simulation platform by Q4 2025, enabling customers to upload STEP files and obtain stress-temperature-wear 3D contour plots within one hour.

Our full-cycle capabilities span material compounding, CAE simulation to precision machining.

