Kuwait Charity Aids Needy Families In 7 Countries
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 5 (KUNA) -- The International Islamic Charity Organization (IICO) announced Thursday that it continued to carry out its annual winter campaign (Winter Clothing 2025-2026.. Warming Hearts) to aid families hit by severe cold waves in seven Arab and Islamic countries.
In a press release, the IICO said the campaign is part of its seasonal programs aiming at alleviating the impacts of cold on needy families by means of delivering basic assistance in line with implementation mechanisms that contribute to supporting living stability during the winter season.
It added that this humanitarian initiative costs around KD 130,000 (around USD 422) and targets nearly 22,000 needy people through winter assistance that that suits every region's needs and climate and social circumstances.
It noted that the campaign has allocated roughly KD 53,000's worth of 900 winter bags involving clothes, blankets, mattresses and tarpaulins for 5,400 people in the Gaza Strip, along with winter aid bags for 2,610 people in Yemen and Lebanon. (end)
