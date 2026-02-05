403
Minister Of Sports Inaugurates 2Nd Kuwait International Show Jumping Championship
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 5 (KUNA) -- Minister of State for Youth and Sports Affairs Dr. Tareq Al-Jalahma, officially inaugurated the second edition of the Kuwait International Show Jumping Championship on Thursday.
The prestigious tournament serves as a qualifier for the World Cup and features a field of over 250 elite riders representing nine nations: Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Qatar, Syria, the United Kingdom, Hungary, India, and Italy. The competition is scheduled to run through February 14.
In his keynote address, Minister Al-Jalahma emphasized that this distinguished equestrian event underscores Kuwait's commitment to fostering athletic excellence. He noted that hosting such high-caliber international competition affirms the nation's prominent standing on the global sporting map.
Ghazi Aljeraiwi, Secretary General of the Kuwait Equestrian Federation and member of the Kuwait Olympic Committee, attributed the recent renaissance of Kuwaiti equestrianism to the collaborative efforts between the Federation, the Olympic Committee, and key stakeholders.
Aljeraiwi expressed optimism for the sport's trajectory, highlighting rider Ali Al-Kharafi's historic participation in last year's World Cup Jumping Finals in Basel, Switzerland, as a milestone achievement for the nation.
He further noted a significant surge in registration for the current season, with a growing number of male and female riders entering the equestrian circuit.
The opening ceremony featured a choreographed sound-and-light spectacle, drawing enthusiastic applause from a capacity crowd and high-ranking sports officials. (end)
